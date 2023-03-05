An Inverness septic-to-sewer project that increased about $2 million in cost in just over a year and left the city’s council with sticker shock, came down in price a bit after city staff went to work on design changes.
The original estimated construction cost of the project that would impact more than 100 individual properties and help to take existing septic tanks offline along State Road 44 was $3,973,544. The city had also received $3,388,400 from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to pay for most of the project.
The city put out the project for bid and two firms responded, with the lower of the two bids from Inverness-based Midsouth Inc. at $5,828,625. Art Walker Construction Inc., based in Ocala, bid nearly $10 million for the job.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
City Manager Eric Williams told the council during last month’s public hearing that since the city initially considered costs in early 2022, continuing supply chain issues and material costs has made prices skyrocket.
Williams asked the city council to approve Midsouth as the contractor, but allow staff to work on some changes to the project to get the price down.
The city’s engineer for the project made design changes to reduce the total depth of the sewer construction. This modification eliminates impacts with Florida Department of Transportation roadway, and so reduces the overall project cost, Williams said
“The adjusted bid form as accepted by the contractor, effectuates a total project cost of $5,065,235. This value represents a $763,030 reduction to the previously submitted bid,” Williams wrote his council bosses.
Under the proposal, Midsouth would have 335 consecutive days from the city’s notice to proceed to substantially complete the project and an additional 30 days to fully complete it.
To also help make up the cost difference, Williams also pointed to Inverness still having its American Rescue Plan money, about $4 million, that hasn’t yet been allocated.
In the septic-to-sewer proposal in the council’s agenda, Williams did not indicate how much property owners within the project area would have to pay for connecting to the sewer line after being required to shut down their septic tanks.
The Inverness council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Inverness government center, 212 W. Main St., Inverness, to consider whether to accept the new price.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@
chronicleonline.com.