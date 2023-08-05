The Inverness City Council continues to inch forward on signage that will inform people arriving in vehicles that they have reached the incorporated section of the city, as well as signage located downtown guiding pedestrians where to find restaurants, retail establishment and other points of interest.
Following the July 11 regular meeting, in which Ana Kimelton of GAI-Community Services Group presented three schematic design concepts, council members made known their preferences and requested Kimelton return to present the updated versions at the Aug. 1 regular meeting. The elements the council requested included artist renderings of (a/the):
• Brick façade at the highway entrances into the city.
• Blue-colored background on the façade signage.
• Verbiage on the sign stating “This is Inverness …”
• Image of an egret against a backdrop meant to symbolize the sun.
As City Manager Eric Williams re-introduced Kimelton, he once again mentioned that what she was about to present were just suggested images based upon the requests made at the July 11 regular meeting.
“ … (A)gain, like the city manager stated, this is still in schematic design, and just to show the progress that we did,” said Kimelton. Among the versions then shown to the City Council were two possibilities of the egret and sun renderings. The first featured a square icon with the egret and the sun within. The other rendering was just the egret and sun, which was termed a landscape style. No one favored the square icon version.
Both Councilman Cabot McBride and Councilwoman Crystal Lizanich weighed in on the wording on the gateway highway entrance signs, specifically the motto in the renderings that read: “Small town done right.”
Cabot’s concern was whether the slogan in the rendering would be legible on the actual sign. Lizanich’s concern was similar, in which she wondered about the font to be used. (a font is the specific style of text that's printed on a page or displayed on a computer screen, specifically, it is the design, size, and boldness of letters and symbols). Also at issue was the slogan itself, which Mayor Bob Plaisted had suggested at the July 11 meeting; he was not present at the Aug. 1 meeting.
“It doesn’t have to be this slogan,” said Kimelton, who added this was the effort to integrate all the elements requested from the July meeting. She also assured Lizanich that the font can always be changed or adapted. In addition, Kimelton also let the councilwoman know that her concern about the sign looking dark was simply due to the image’s reproduction. The actual image on the computer screen was lighter.