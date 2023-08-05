The Inverness City Council continues to inch forward on signage that will inform people arriving in vehicles that they have reached the incorporated section of the city, as well as signage located downtown guiding pedestrians where to find restaurants, retail establishment and other points of interest.

Following the July 11 regular meeting, in which Ana Kimelton of GAI-Community Services Group presented three schematic design concepts, council members made known their preferences and requested Kimelton return to present the updated versions at the Aug. 1 regular meeting. The elements the council requested included artist renderings of (a/the):

