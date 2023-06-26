230622-Inverness City Council meeting-Community Development Director Greg Rice

City of Inverness Community Development Director Greg Rice explains the ins and outs of Ordinance 2023-798 Offensive Accumulation to city council members at the June 20 session.

 STEVE STEINER/CHRONICLE

Two requests for lien abatement came before the Inverness City Council members at the public agenda meeting on June 20.

"The first one we're bringing to you tonight is 2313 Colby St.," said Greg Rice, Community Development Director. "The property owner informed us that she was unaware of her failure to obtain the Business Tax Receipt (BTR)."

