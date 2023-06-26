Two requests for lien abatement came before the Inverness City Council members at the public agenda meeting on June 20.
"The first one we're bringing to you tonight is 2313 Colby St.," said Greg Rice, Community Development Director. "The property owner informed us that she was unaware of her failure to obtain the Business Tax Receipt (BTR)."
A BTR is a Business Tax Receipt, which is a tax for the privilege of engaging in or managing a business, profession, or occupation within the town limits.
The lien amount is $21,500 for the property owned by Madalena Cuambe-O'Connell, who resides in Beverly Hills. In a handwritten letter to the City of Inverness, O'Connell stated that she was unaware of the lien and only recently learned about it through the Citrus County Housing Authority, to which she had previously applied for authorization to repair the roof at her residence.
"Please, I am asking for an abatement of this lien. I need help. I don't want to miss the opportunity to have the roof done... I am in desperate need," the letter stated. "Sorry, I wasn't aware of all this problem until I was approved for the waiting list. They're ready to help me, but nothing will help until it's all solved. Thank you." (Editor's note: The spelling in the letter was corrected for publication in the Chronicle.)
The City Council granted the abatement, leaving O'Connell with the requirement to pay the administrative cost of $488.20.
409 Sandlewood Point A hazardous tree prompted the imposition of daily fines ordered by a special magistrate, starting on March 11, 2022. At that time, the property was owned by Florida Low Income Housing Group (FLIHG), which has since been acquired by Community Housing Partners (CHP), also a nonprofit.
It was CHP that noticed the code compliance lien, totaling $67,800. After contacting a code compliance officer, the tree was removed with proper permits, followed by a request for abatement of the lien by Jake Powell, Director of Homeownership at Community Housing Partners.
In his letter, he pointed out that the original notification was sent to an address of the now-defunct Florida Low Income Housing Group, which is no longer owned or maintained by CHP.
"As soon as we learned of it, I immediately spoke with the code enforcement officer to confirm it was still an outstanding issue, and we promptly hired a licensed contractor to remove the dead tree and vegetation on the parcel."
Granting the abatement, he continued in the letter, will allow CHP to donate this lot to Homes in Partnership Inc., a Florida-based nonprofit that is better positioned to develop the vacant parcel portfolio for affordable housing.
Councilors approved the abatement, contingent on receiving payment of the $328.20 administrative fee.