Inverness Government Center

Inverness Government Center 

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

The Inverness City Council will consider Tuesday taking its next step in plans to take 540 septic tanks off line in the South Highlands area after the city received an additional $10 million last week to make up for rising construction costs.

The $32.3 million plan would involve 46,500 feet of new gravity sewer lines and another 22,400 feet of forced sewer lines, and 14 powered lift stations to provide 751 residential family lots municipal sewer services.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.