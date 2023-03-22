The landscape of commercial signs in Inverness announcing your next restaurant, hardware, or ice cream shop will change over the next few years.
The Inverness City Council approved a new ordinance Tuesday that will require new businesses wanting a sign to build them in a "monument" style. Signs on poles will slowly become a thing of the past in the city.
Before the council voted unanimously to adopt the new sign ordinance, businesses could erect signs up to 80 square feet and up to 25 feet in height off the ground atop a pole.
The new ordinance limits signs to 64 square feet and no more than 10 feet in height and requires signs to be in the monument style.
But businesses won’t be forced to change signs anytime soon. Instead, most will be will be grandfathered in to allow them to keep what they now have on their property.
Current signs on poles will be left as they are and businesses can repair them if damaged. But if a new business is built and the owner wants a sign, they will only be allowed a monument sign.
And if a current business changes and needs a new sign to reflect that, then the ordinance requires the new signage appearance. The new ordinance also doesn’t allow the business owner to move his sign on a pole to another location.
Tuesday’s vote was the second of two votes to approve the ordinance.
“I think these signs look so much better,” said Councilwoman Jacquie Hepfer before the vote. “You can see them (monument signs) but it just looks better and that’s an improvement. Everybody wins with that.”
Greg Rice, Inverness’ community development director, said the monument signs are “modern and elegant,” guide customers into the business’ driveway and add "to our Inverness sense of place.”
Councilman Cabot McBride said the ordinance reflects a move toward better signage, but also a compromise with existing businesses, which can keep what they now have.
“This is just a great example how a municipality can work with the business community and work something out (in a way) everybody wins,” McBride said. “That is very possible in this day and age.”
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.