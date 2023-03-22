Monument signs

Examples of monument signs on the right in contrast to a pole sign on the left.

The landscape of commercial signs in Inverness announcing your next restaurant, hardware, or ice cream shop will change over the next few years.

The Inverness City Council approved a new ordinance Tuesday that will require new businesses wanting a sign to build them in a "monument" style. Signs on poles will slowly become a thing of the past in the city.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.