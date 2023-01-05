The Inverness City Council is putting out a welcome sign for artists wanting to live, work, and sell out of the homes.
The council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a transitional zoning category for artists to live and work inside the city and to create their “artist studio” as a permitted use in the residential/professional zoning district. The vote was the second during two public hearings to approve the ordinance to create their “artist studio” as a permitted use in the residential/professional zoning district.
Before the vote, City Manager Eric Williams told the council the city was now getting contacted by artists who want to live, create, and sell art from home.
Williams said that commercially zoned areas were not financially feasible, nor appropriate for artist studios.
The art studio ordinance requires art be made inside the structure, the artist could live inside, but no more than 25% of the building could be used for retail and selling of the art. The artist would also be prohibited from displaying the art outside the home.
The city will also in March reconsider its ordinances that prohibit outdoor displays.
Mayor Bob Plaisted said he was happy to see Inverness “advance culturally” and thanked the city administration’s effort to “elevate the city in more ways than we’ve been doing…”
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.