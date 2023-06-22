Inverness city hall

By an unanimous roll call vote of 5-0 on first reading, the Inverness City Council approved the petition signed by the three property owners for the City of Inverness to vacate the portion of the northern tip of North Pine Avenue that runs between the owners; the property leads onto West Vine Street and ends on the shore of Lake Tasala Apopka.

The property in question currently is a vacant and undeveloped right-of-way. The proposed use is residential single family. According to the documentation provided by the petitioners, that particular portion of North Pine Avenue “… will not deprive any person or persons owning property near or adjacent thereto of reasonable means of ingress and egress to any public roadways and will not deprive any person or persons owning abutting property to the street, alley, or easement suitable to his property.”

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle