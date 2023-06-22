By an unanimous roll call vote of 5-0 on first reading, the Inverness City Council approved the petition signed by the three property owners for the City of Inverness to vacate the portion of the northern tip of North Pine Avenue that runs between the owners; the property leads onto West Vine Street and ends on the shore of Lake Tasala Apopka.
The property in question currently is a vacant and undeveloped right-of-way. The proposed use is residential single family. According to the documentation provided by the petitioners, that particular portion of North Pine Avenue “… will not deprive any person or persons owning property near or adjacent thereto of reasonable means of ingress and egress to any public roadways and will not deprive any person or persons owning abutting property to the street, alley, or easement suitable to his property.”
When Tuesday night’s president of the City Council, Jacqui Hepfair, asked whether anyone from the audience wished to address the council either for or against the petition, no one responded.
No discussion among council members or questions to City Manager Eric Williams ensued, either.
The request was first put before the Planning and Zoning Commission, which recommended approval of the petition May 3. From there, on June 1, the City Council reviewed the petition and recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission, as well as a resolution to set a public hearing. Notice of the public hearing was set the following day by City Clerk Susan Jackson, which then came up for discussion on June 20. Since then a Notice of Council Action was posted in the Chronicle on June 21. The matter will come up for a final resolution at the July 7 City Council meeting.
Two of the petitioners are Ralph L and Patti F. Giordano, who constitute Party 1. Party 2 petitioner is Patricia A. Giese, while Party 3 petitioners are David I. and Susan B. Monier.