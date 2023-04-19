An offer of more than $20 million in state funding to pay most of a municipal utility project in South Highlands was accepted Tuesday by Inverness, despite concerns that the city’s share would top $11 million.
The Inverness council voted unanimously to accept a grant agreement from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection after holding off for several weeks.
The agreement earmarked $23.8 million in state monies for municipal utilities and new roads in South Highlands. The problem was that in order to get the millions in state money, the city would have to kick in $11,148,750 once work began.
Under the terms of the agreement, however, the city would not have to start spending the city’s share until work on the multi-year project began.
But some council members expressed concerns about how the city would come up with its share and postponed voting on the grant issue.
During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled council meeting, council members voted to accept the agreement now and focus on how the city pays its share later.
“We have to take care of what God has given us,” said Councilman Cabot McBride. “It’s essential we have the political will to get this done.”
“This ($23.8 grant) is a gift from heaven,” McBride said, and the city should not pass it up.
Councilman Gene Davis agreed, and said the city should approve the grant deal and worry about details later.
The project would involve 46,500 feet of new gravity sewer lines and another 22,400 feet of forced sewer lines, 14 powered lift stations to provide 751 residential family lots municipal sewer services. Most of the lots are developed and utilize septic tanks.
Councilwoman Jacquie Hepfer said that it was inevitable that the state would continue to push cities to offer municipal sewer services and do away with septic tanks.
“You can’t keep kicking the can down the road,” she said.
The longer the city waits, the more the project will cost, she said.
The unanimous vote came after City Manager Eric Williams offered the benefits of going along with the agreement and potential ways for the city to pay for its share.
“Approving this tonight does not say you’re going to approve the project,” Williams said. “What it signals to the State of Florida is that (the state doesn’t) need to move on and take that $24 million to another community and offer them the opportunity…”
Williams also told the council that the city had three ways to pay its $11 million share once the multi-year project began.
*The city utility department could borrow the money and use the sewer treatment and water revenues to pay back the loan.
*The city could assess each of the property owners for the $11 million, which would mean about $14,600 per homeowner.
*Or the city could implement a mix in which the city could bear some of the cost and the homeowners the rest.
Williams said he wasn’t prepared to propose what the split would be, but for example a 50% split would cut that $14,600 in half. Property owners could pay their share in total or the city could arrange for that share to be put on the new customers’ utility or tax bill, allowing them to pay it over several years.
Williams warned that while no one wants additional taxes or fees, homeowners should consider the cost of a new septic system and drain field, or the cost if state lawmakers mandate homeowners replace aging septic tanks with pricey, state-of-the-art septic systems ranging $10,000 - $15,000.
He also pointed out that hooking up to municipal water and sewer services increases property values.
In addition, the area would get roads repaved after the utility lines were placed in the ground, he said.
The near $24 million grant offer from FDEP could be the largest for a single project that's come to the county.