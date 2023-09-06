Just as inflation has hit the pocketbooks of individuals, so too has it had an impact on the City of Inverness. As a result, the millage rate for Fiscal Year 2023-24 will remain the same as it is for FY 2022-23, at 7.76 mills.
It is a departure from previous years, when the millage rates were lowered as property values improved. For FY 2020-21, the millage rate was 7.9730. That was rolled back for FY 2021-22 to 7.8211. It was rolled back yet again for FY 2022-23 to 7.76. Again, due to inflation, a rollback to 7.0386 – a 10.25 percent decrease – was ruled out.
Property taxes in Florida are implemented in millage rates. A millage rate is one-tenth of a percent, which equates to $1 in taxes for every $1,000 in home value.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“We are proposing to keep the millage flat at 7.76,” said City Manager Eric Williams. “That is representative of roughly a 10 percent increase in valuation from the previous year.” He went on to explain that a rollback rate of 7.0386 would not enable Inverness to provide for the city’s needs, particularly infrastructure. “We have done that the last several years, but it’s not our recommended action tonight.”
Williams advocated that keeping the millage rate at 7.76, the revenue generated will not only continue to deliver the level of services expected, it actually may increase some of those levels.
There was no dissent from City Council members, with Councilman Cabot McBride leading, stating that just like going to a fast food restaurant, prices are rising.
“I think this is very reasonable,” said McBride. “I think the city is well managed, we have some very good reserves, and this is the direction we should go.”
Both council members Jacquie Hepfer and Gene Davis concurred, with Davis comparing the millage rate in Inverness to other municipalities.
“I am proud of the fact that we’ll be able to keep our millage rate flat,” he said. “Especially when you look at our surrounding areas and counties and they’re all increasing their millage rate to keep up with the expenses being involved.”
Council President Linda Bega continued that same train of thought, along with an additional comment.
“I was going to also say same thing as Gene,” she said. “I think, you know, that if we could roll it back, we would.”
Councilwoman Crystal Lizanich agreed with all of the above statements her peers made, that the city’s millage rate is able to be maintained, and that Inverness was “… in a very good place.”
Having the last word before the first votes on the millage rate were taken came from Mayor Bob Plaisted, who offered compliments to the city’s management.
The millage rate on first reading was approved in a 5-0 rollcall vote. The second and final reading will come at the Sept. 19 regular meeting.
What is a millage rate?
Property taxes in Florida are implemented in millage rates. A millage rate is one-tenth of a percent, which equates to $1 in taxes for every $1,000 in home value. A number of different authorities, including counties, municipalities, school boards and special districts, can collect these taxes. As an example, the owner of a property that has a taxable value of $100,000 and is subject to a millage rate of 5.2 would owe $520 in property tax.
However, in Florida, there exists a homestead exemption. This exemption is a valuable property tax benefit that can save homeowners up to $50,000 on their taxable value. The first $25,000 of this exemption applies to all taxing authorities. The second $25,000 excludes School Board taxes and applies to properties with assessed values greater than $50,000.
What is a ‘rollback rate’?
The rollback rate is the millage rate which would generate the same amount of property tax as the previous year.