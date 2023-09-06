Just as inflation has hit the pocketbooks of individuals, so too has it had an impact on the City of Inverness. As a result, the millage rate for Fiscal Year 2023-24 will remain the same as it is for FY 2022-23, at 7.76 mills.

It is a departure from previous years, when the millage rates were lowered as property values improved. For FY 2020-21, the millage rate was 7.9730. That was rolled back for FY 2021-22 to 7.8211. It was rolled back yet again for FY 2022-23 to 7.76. Again, due to inflation, a rollback to 7.0386 – a 10.25 percent decrease – was ruled out.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

You can contact Steve Steiner at steven.steiner@chronicleonline.com.

Tags