Former Republican Majority Leader Kathleen Passidomo will also take up her new post officially as the president of the Florida Senate after being sworn in on Nov. 22. Passidomo is one of only three women to preside over the chamber in 177 years.

Florida Senate and House committees are having interim meetings this week to kick off the new legislative session for 2023, and several new committees will be meeting for the first time – and chaired by freshman Republicans.

Originally, the interim meetings were set to take place from Dec. 12-16, but were postponed and instead replaced with a special session. Lawmakers took the opportunity during that special session to address the growing issue of property insurance costs in Florida, as well as recovery after Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole ripped through the Sunshine State in September 2022.

