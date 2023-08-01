230802-CC-supervisor-of-elections-security

Supervisor of Election Maureen "Mo" Baird looks out a bulletproof pane of glass facing the parking lot, as she takes a call. The bulletproof glass is one of many features that make the SOE secure; more so than other municipal and county agencies. 

The past four years have brought about changes in attitude and confidence (or lack thereof) in the electoral process as never before. Even prior to the last presidential election, suspicions, followed by accusations, claimed massive fraud occurred.

“Elections have changed,” said Maureen “Mo” Baird. “People don’t trust the system.” Baird is the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections, which she has held since being elected into office in 2021, after the retirement of her predecessor, Susan Gill, with whom Baird worked for as the operations manager at the SOE office.

230802-CC-supervisor-of-elections-early voting signs

Supervisor of Elections Maureen "Mo" Baird holds aloft two signs for early voting that will take place on different dates in 2024. As of this time, there are 10 candidates running for office (to learn about them, visit: www.votecitrus.gov 
230802-CC-supervisor-of-elections-warehouse

The Supervisor of Elections warehouse contains a number of equipment and devices (including super-secured areas, not pictured) stored when not in use. As it is with all areas of the SOE, it is monitored and safeguarded via a number of means.
230802-CC-supervisor-of-elections-old voting drums

Among artifacts in possession of the Supervisor of Elections office are these voter drums from the days before modernization and computerization.
230802-CC-supervisor-of-elections-artwork

All Supervisor of Elections offices throughout Florida are required to do outreach programs for young and old. "We're out in the community once a week," said Maureen "Mo" Baird. Many of these outreach efforts are geared to school-age children and youth, who are taught the importance of voting. "If they don't learn then, they're never going to be voters." 