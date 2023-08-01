The past four years have brought about changes in attitude and confidence (or lack thereof) in the electoral process as never before. Even prior to the last presidential election, suspicions, followed by accusations, claimed massive fraud occurred.
“Elections have changed,” said Maureen “Mo” Baird. “People don’t trust the system.” Baird is the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections, which she has held since being elected into office in 2021, after the retirement of her predecessor, Susan Gill, with whom Baird worked for as the operations manager at the SOE office.
In another aspect, threats to the safety, well-being and lives of people who work for election offices, as well as directed to family members, have risen, which is having consequences.
“The job has tremendously changed,” she said. “Many election officials are leaving.”
Changing landscape
Both prior to, as well as subsequently since, the 2020 election, legislators in a multitude of states have either enacted or attempted to change voting laws; depending upon political affiliation, some have claimed these laws necessary to safeguard the process, while others have claimed these are a version of poll taxes that existed during the Jim Crow era.
Laws in Florida are also having an impact, said Baird. One that she pointed to as an example regards vote by mail requests. All SOE office in the state now have to remove requests from their systems. There is a good benefit to it, yet at the same time there is a drawback.
“It’s a good way to get a fresh start,” said Baird. “But it’s taxing on the staff.” In Citrus County, that has meant the expunging of 38,000 voters, who now have to request a mail-in ballot every election cycle; the current election cycle began January 2021 and runs until Dec. 31, 2024.
This may also be having an impact on people who work elections. In the county, there were 285 people who worked the 2022 elections. “We’re currently contacting them to see if they are interested in coming back.” Baird also pointed out that these are temporary paid positions. She would like to have at least 400 election workers for the 2024 presidential election.
Nothing left to chance
In 2019, the Supervisor of Elections facility, then located in the City of Inverness, moved to its current facility at 1500 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River. Prior to the move, the building — at least the portion now occupied by the SOE — was a bank. To look at the building today, no one would ever know that.
Without going into detail, every single area is guarded by a series of devices that if activated will signal alarms, be it entryways, exits and super-secured sections. Although there are several other county agencies/administrations in the complex, no one from any of those can get into the SOE without prior approval.
Computer security is at its utmost. Nothing at all is linked to the outside, thus it cannot be hacked. The only computers that are not part of that system are those used to have a presence on the internet via its own website (www.votecitrus.gov) or email: vote@citrus.gov.
However, the greatest area of security, according to Baird, are the measures taken to guarantee the integrity of all elections that take place in the county. Passion comes into Baird’s voice when talking about everything that is done to make sure everything is aboveboard and accurate. There is no question her love for the county, the state and the U.S. and its democratic institutions is first and foremost, to the point her voice, while tinged with emotion, is also fierce and determined.
Votes that are tabulated go through a series of verification processes and then cross compared. For example, any discrepancies, such as signatures on mail-in ballots that don’t match what’s in the registration, are pulled and kept separate until the voter in question can furnish proof he or she indeed is the person who voted. There are other methods, but suffice it to state that the Citrus County SOE’s rate of accuracy is well within the state permitted percentage; in fact, it’s well below the state and is one of the best of Florida’s 67 counties.
Putting it together
To Baird, the “secret sauce” is staff, both permanent and those who work part-time during elections. Where it involves the permanent staff, Baird has only praise for them.
“They work together like a hand in a glove,” she said. Not only do they know their own job responsibilities, they take it upon themselves to do more. “They cross-train.” Any of them can step into another person’s position and responsibilities on a short-term basis if/when necessary. As for the part-time employees, one aspect connects them to each other.
“They’re dedicated. They’re community-oriented.” There’s yet another “tie that binds” the part-time workers, and that is, it’s an eye-opening experience learning what goes into making sure elections are accurate and transparent.
“We do months of training for election workers, to prepare them for elections,” said Baird. That includes attending training sessions every day for at least three months. It’s needed by the time an election day rolls around. “Election Day is a busy day. It starts at 5:30 a.m., and ends by 10 a.m.” It works. Often, by 7 p.m., the results get posted.
“I have the best elections team ever,” Baird said. “My staff is amazing.”
