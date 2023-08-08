TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up a property insurer’s appeal in a dispute about whether blood should be considered a pollutant under a homeowners’ policy.

Justices declined to hear an appeal by Florida Farm Bureau General Insurance Co. in the dispute about whether the policy excluded coverage for cleaning up blood after a burglary. As is common, the Supreme Court did not detail its reasons, but the decision effectively let stand a ruling by the 5th District Court of Appeal in favor of homeowners John and Joyce Worrell.

