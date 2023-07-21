Invading_Sea_logo_1

As when a hurricane shifts course and a direct hit is averted, Florida had a near-miss when the legislative session ended without final passage of the Resiliency and Safe Structures Act. Despite its title, which evokes notions of strength and security, the bill would have gutted many of the historic places that Floridians hold dear.

Sara Bronin

Rick Gonzalez

Among other things, the bill as introduced would have allowed nearly unfettered demolition of thousands of historic buildings along over 1,350 miles of coastline. What’s worse, the bill would have also fast-tracked demolition of historic buildings outside of coastal communities if they were deemed “unsafe,” ignoring the fact that countless historic buildings once deemed unsafe have been spectacularly revived.