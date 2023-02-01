Insight Credit Union customers have been wondering if the branch will relocate somewhere locally once it is torn down to make way for a new Starbucks in Inverness.
Inverness is Insight’s lone Citrus County facility.
Updated: February 1, 2023 @ 5:05 pm
An Insight representative at the local branch told the Chronicle on Wednesday that it will indeed maintain a branch in the county at a still-undetermined place in downtown Inverness.
“While the process may at times preclude us from sharing particulars, Insight Credit Union remains committed to serving our members in Citrus County and intends to for many years to come,” George Davis, president and CEO of Insight Credit Union, told the Chronicle in November.
Founded in 1935, Insight is a state-chartered credit union with 13 locations serving 50,000 members in Citrus, Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Osceola, Lake, Sumter and Marion Counties.
In other local banking news:
Capital City Bank hosted a grand reopening last week of its new Inverness office, just six minutes down the road from its former location.
The bank is at 810 W. Main St. in the Corta Commons plaza by State Road 44 and U.S. 41. It occupies 3,000 square feet of a 7,300 square-foot building shared with Chili’s restaurant.
“I am so proud of the extraordinary team of Inverness bankers who diligently serve and care for our clients every day,” said Tyler Stapleton, Capital City Bank president of Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties.
The new facility boasts some new features such as an enhanced virtual teller, which enables live assistance from a banker via video chat.
New ATM technology in the drive-through includes enhancements that make it easier, faster and more convenient, according to a bank press release.
In addition to the Inverness location, Capital City Bank has banking offices in Citrus Springs and Crystal River.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
