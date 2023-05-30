Deputy Andy Lahera

Deputy Andy Lahera

As of Tuesday, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Andy Lahera remains in critical but stable condition a week after being struck by a driver as the school resource officer was directing traffic.

The 50-year-old deputy was transported by helicopter to hospital soon after the May 23 collision at Lecanto High School after the school’s graduation ceremony. He was transported again to a second hospital better equipped to care for Lahera’s extensive injuries, Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said during a press conference.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.