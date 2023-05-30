As of Tuesday, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Andy Lahera remains in critical but stable condition a week after being struck by a driver as the school resource officer was directing traffic.
The 50-year-old deputy was transported by helicopter to hospital soon after the May 23 collision at Lecanto High School after the school’s graduation ceremony. He was transported again to a second hospital better equipped to care for Lahera’s extensive injuries, Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said during a press conference.
CCSO spokeswoman Sydney Hudson said Monday that Lahera remains unconscious.
“The sheriff and CCSO personnel continue to see (Andy) frequently,” Hudson said.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The sheriff also continues to keep the department regularly updated about Lahera’s condition, she said.
Prendergast told media outlets last week that the 19-year-old woman who hit Lahera left the deputy with many broken bones and several internal organ problems. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
The Chronicle requested more information from the FHP about the crash and the driver who struck Lahera, but has not received a response.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.