Republican State Senator Blaise Ingoglia’s term-limits bill passed the Senate Community Affairs committee Wednesday as it winds its way forward in the legislature.

Senate Bill 1110 would reduce the length of term limits for school board members to eight years from 12 and create a cap of eight years for county commissioners. Currently, there are no term limits for commissioners.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.