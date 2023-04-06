Republican State Senator Blaise Ingoglia’s term-limits bill passed the Senate Community Affairs committee Wednesday as it winds its way forward in the legislature.
Senate Bill 1110 would reduce the length of term limits for school board members to eight years from 12 and create a cap of eight years for county commissioners. Currently, there are no term limits for commissioners.
The new limits would apply to terms of office beginning on or after Nov. 8, 2022.
The legislation applies to charter and non-charter counties as the legislation states the eight-year term limit supersedes any county charter.
The Republican-controlled Florida House last month voted 79-29 along almost-straight party lines to approve the companion House Bill 477. However, the House bill only addresses school board term limits and not county commissioners.
Ingoglia on Thursday told the Chronicle the affirmative votes prove that legislators are bowing to the wishes of their constituents, the majority of whom want term limits.
Critics have argued that limits aren’t needed, as elections already give voters the opportunity to remove school board members from office.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who supports Ingoglia’s bill, has said elections are just another option.
“I’m a big believer in term limits. But you don’t always have to wait for that,” DeSantis said. “You can throw the bums out in the election.”
The Florida Constitution does not address the number of terms a school board member or county commissioner may serve.
“Serving in the same position in government should not be a decades-long endeavor,” Ingoglia said in a previous press release. “Term limits not only ensure better representation, they bring about much needed fresh ideas to tackle public policy challenges.”
Ingoglia said the proposed bill now goes to the next Senate committee and, if it passes, goes to the Senate floor.
At that point, Ingioglia said, there are two options: take the House version, which only imposes term limits on school board members, or send his original wording that does include commissioners back to the House.
If the latter, the House would have to take another vote.
Ingoglia said the public can expect a resolution to this by the end of April.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.