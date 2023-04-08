Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, last month raised $107,500 for his Government Gone Wild political action committee, according to the Division of Elections website.
Ingoglia is running for re-election in Senate District 11, which is made up of Citrus, Hernando, Sumter and part of Pasco counties.
The Division of Elections website Wednesday did not include a March total for Ingoglia’s campaign account. Candidates and committees face a Monday deadline for filing reports showing finance activity through March 31. Lawmakers were barred from raising money after the March 7 start of the legislative session.
Ingoglia, who made national headlines in March when he filed a bill that would direct Secretary of State Cord Byrd to “cancel” the registration of any political party that has ever supported slavery.
Ingoglia pointed to the Democratic Party’s support of slavery before and after the Civil War and said the proposal is a reaction to liberal activists pushing to remove statues and memorials based on past comments or actions.
His recent Senate Bill 1110 would have an effect on Citrus County by reducing the length of term limits for school board members to eight years from 12 and create a cap of eight years for county commissioners.
He was elected to the Senate seat in November 2022 and is up for reelection in 2024. He served from 2014-22 in the Florida House of Representatives before being term-limited out.
Ingoglia rose to political prominence in 2007 when he sponsored a series of “Government Gone Wild” seminars designed to expose government waste and excess spending in Hernando County.
Those seminars raised Ingoglia’s profile in the Republican party and gained him supporters. His animated personality endeared him to GOP leaders and he rose through the ranks and achieved prominence on local and state levels.
He eventually became chairman of the Hernando County Republican Executive Committee and vice chair of the Florida Republican Party. In 2014, he became a member of the Florida House of Representatives.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.