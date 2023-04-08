ingoglia

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill.

 File photo

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, last month raised $107,500 for his Government Gone Wild political action committee, according to the Division of Elections website.

Ingoglia is running for re-election in Senate District 11, which is made up of Citrus, Hernando, Sumter and part of Pasco counties.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.