People on both sides of the Culture War were expected Tuesday to do battle in Hernando County over a teacher’s showing in the classroom of Disney’s “Strange World,” a PG-rated movie featuring a gay character.
And one of the people taking sides is Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, who represents Hernando, Citrus, Sumter and Pasco counties.
Ingoglia, joined by two other legislators, issued a joint statement in advance of the meeting calling for the resignation of Hernando County Schools Superintendent John Stratton.
“It is clear to us that Superintendent Stratton has lost the confidence of parents, grandparents and our community,” the statement said.
The school district and Jenna Barbee, who taught at Winding Waters K-8 in Brooksville, have received national attention.
The movie, she has said, tied into the earth sciences topics her classroom was studying.
Barbee has since resigned her position.
The Hernando County School District completed its investigation into the incident by reminding Barbee she “must seek and receive administrative approval before showing a film or video.”
The results of a Florida Department of Education investigation into Barbee’s conduct were expected Tuesday.
“We can no longer sit back and allow the Hernando County school system to make national news for its poor decisions, lack of transparency and accountability, and its contempt for parental rights,” said Ingoglia, Rep. Jeff Holcomb, R-Spring Hill and Rep. John Temple, R-The Villages.
The Hernando County School District has been the focus of a few recent incidents that have gained national attention.
“Whether it is pornographic material in our schools, not notifying parents when their children may have been around an alleged pedophile, or allowing a teacher back in the classroom after threatening to kill students, it is clear to us that change is needed, and it is needed now,” the legislators’ statement said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.