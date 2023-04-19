ingoglia

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill.

 File photo

TALLAHASSEE — Republican lawmakers Wednesday backed proposals intended to nullify development agreements involving the Walt Disney Co. that incensed Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The House State Affairs Committee and the Senate Rules Committee approved amendments to broader development bills (HB 439 and SB 1604) that would override agreements the entertainment giant reached with outgoing board members of the former Reedy Creek Improvement District.

