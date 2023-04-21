Florida became the wokest state in the nation on Thursday when a blaring alarm testing the emergency alert system was mistakenly sent to residents’ cell phones at 4:45 a.m.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) has apologized for the early morning siren and said the alert was meant to come across on televisions, not cell phones.
Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, wants to make sure this doesn’t happen again.
“I’m filing a bill next session to stop these “tests” from occurring between 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.,” Ingoglia wrote on his Twitter account. “I’m 100% serious. I’m gonna call it the “Stop Wake Act.’ I need a House sponsor.
Ingoglia is running for reelection in Senate District 11, which is made up of Citrus, Hernando, Sumter and part of Pasco counties.
The emergency alert system is intended to notify people of incoming disasters such as hurricanes.
Thursday’s alert read, “TEST - This is a TEST of the Emergency Alert System. No action is required.”
Florida contracts with a company called EverBridge to provide the technical coding and instructions required to push out emergency alerts. Everbridge sent the wrong technical specifications for this alert – which ultimately pushed the alert over the Wireless Emergency Alert system (cellphones).
The state has since severed its contract with Everbridge.
“The division understands that unexpected 4:45 AM wake-up calls are frustrating and would like to apologize for the early morning text,” the agency said. “Each month, we test emergency alerts on a variety of platforms, including radio, television, and text alerts. This particular alert was supposed to be on TV, and not disturb anyone already sleeping.”
Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, said the mistaken alert may represent a bigger problem.
“I am not sure we need legislation to fix it but certainly it needs to be investigated (to) be sure they are doing their jobs appropriately,” Massullo told the Chronicle.
“We do not want to be lulled into a situation similar to the ‘boy who cried wolf’ during an actual emergency where immediate action is required.”