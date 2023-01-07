Halls River

County commissioners have made the Halls River multi-purpose trail construction project a top priority in 2023. Above is a view of the Halls River looking north.

Santa Claus left Florida a week or so ago but local government and community leaders, along with the public, are hoping the two legislators representing Citrus County have some presents left in their bags.

It’s time once again for that annual rite called the Legislative Delegation Meeting.

State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia

Ingoglia
Suncoast Parkway

A tractor trailer heads south on the Suncoast Parkway south of the State Road 44 terminus. Supporting the Hernando/Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization's transportation initiatives — including the continued expansion of the toll road — has been listed as a priority this year by the county.

 

 
Inverness airport

Securing money to pay for phase two of the Inverness Airport Business-Industrial Park project is a top priority for the county this year.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.