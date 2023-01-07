A tractor trailer heads south on the Suncoast Parkway south of the State Road 44 terminus. Supporting the Hernando/Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization's transportation initiatives — including the continued expansion of the toll road — has been listed as a priority this year by the county.
Santa Claus left Florida a week or so ago but local government and community leaders, along with the public, are hoping the two legislators representing Citrus County have some presents left in their bags.
It’s time once again for that annual rite called the Legislative Delegation Meeting.
This time around, people will present their wish lists to Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill and Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, in hopes the two Republicans will go to bat for the county and seek state money during the upcoming 2023 legislative session in Tallahassee.
The event is from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, inside county commission chambers at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., in Inverness.
The public meeting is held to receive testimony from citizens, elected officials and state and local organizations.
All proposals for local bills will be presented at the hearing and accompanied by a resolution from the local government supporting the proposed legislation.
“My plan is to ask and fight for the same appropriations that were vetoed in last year’s budget,” Ingoglia told the Chronicle.
Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed several local projects, including the city of Inverness’ $2.2 million to build a trail head off Forest Drive and connect to the popular Withlacoochee State Trail.
Another vetoed project was a $9.25 million request for a 2.6-mile multi-use path leading to Fort Island in Citrus County.
Other nixed projects included the $20.7 million Turkey Oak bypass project, Homosassa River Restoration Project, Beverly Hills Community Park Revitalization, King’s Bay salt marshes restoration, and Citrus High School Canes Construction Academy.
Ingoglia said public participation at Monday’s event is crucial.
“It’s always important that citizens have the ability to petition their government,” he said. “It’s the bedrock of our constitutional republic.”
Those interested in speaking Monday can complete a speaker’s form that day.
County Administrator Steve Howard said the county’s priority list was assembled with input from staff, county commissioners and the public.
Some of the issues will be discussed with the legislators Monday before they come before county commissioners for formal adoption at their Tuesday meeting.
Howard said it’s important that the county speaks with a “unified voice” heading into the new year.
The county is seeking support in 2023 from legislators for these priorities:
• Halls River multi-purpose trail construction project.
• Phase two of the Inverness Airport Business-Industrial Park.
• Reclaimed water utility work taking place at Sugarmill Woods Golf Course.
• Springs initiative funding for septic-to-sewer projects.
• Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) aquatic plant control program.
• State aid to public libraries.
• State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP) and the Sadowski Act.
• Broadband grant award from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.