Folks lined up one-by-one Monday at the speaker’s platform inside county commission chambers to present their project and priority wish lists to Citrus County’s legislative delegation.

The hope is that Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill and Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, will fight for project funding during the upcoming legislative session.

State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia

Ingoglia

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Ralph Massullo

Massullo

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.