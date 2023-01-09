Folks lined up one-by-one Monday at the speaker’s platform inside county commission chambers to present their project and priority wish lists to Citrus County’s legislative delegation.
The hope is that Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill and Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, will fight for project funding during the upcoming legislative session.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach outlined three top priorities: $9 million for phase two construction (including taxiway completion and a new hangar) of the Inverness Airport Business-Industrial Park; $8.3 million for building a multi-purpose trail on Halls River Road; and $4.9 million to bring reclaimed water to the Sugarmill Woods and Southern Woods golf courses.
Ingoglia stressed that any funding requests for state taxpayer money must first be vetted through the governing body making those requests. The county board will discuss their legislative priorities at Tuesday’s commission meeting.
Sheriff Mike Prendergast heaped praise on Ingoglia and Massullo for their support of Florida House Bill 3 which gave him more tools — including financial incentives — to bolster recruitment.
Prendergast also thanked county commissioners for approving his 2022-23 budget, which allowed him to close hiring gaps
School board officials stressed two needs for Citrus County schools: increased money for school safety initiatives and teacher recruitment measures. With 45 open teaching positions, the need is strong, they told the legislators.
“Stay tuned,” Massullo told them. “You’re going to see exactly what you want, hopefully coming across as policy.”
Many of the funding wish lists were holdovers from last year, including money to improve roads and to convert homes from septic tanks to sewer.
John Murphy, Citrus County chamber governmental affairs committee chairman, cited several priorities compiled from a survey of local business owners.
They include continued help addressing the state’s property insurance crisis, the lack of attainable workforce housing, water quality efforts, broadband expansion countywide and the widening of U.S. 41 from State Road 44 to State Road 200.
Crystal River City Manager Ken Frink asked for financial assistance for the design and permitting of a new city hall, which is over 50 years old and in need of replacement.
Frink also stressed the importance of home rule, allowing cities to retain autonomy.
Ingoglia said home rule can be problematic due to “bad actors” who use it for their own nefarious purposes.
Once cities get state permission to get incorporated they “create their own fiefdoms” and gouge residents and then are surprised when the legislature makes new laws that stop them.
Crystal River Joe Meek said they agree entirely with that and called it unfortunate that bad apples spoil it for others.
Monday’s meeting lasted about two-and-a-half hours and was well-attended by community and governmental officials and residents.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.