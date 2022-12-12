Seven county nonprofits will be awarded $1,000 each on Friday courtesy of new State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia.

Each year, while a member of the Florida House of Representatives, Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, sponsored his “Twelve Days of Christmas,” and gave out $12,000 to local charities before the holidays.

State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia

Ingoglia

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.