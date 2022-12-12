Seven county nonprofits will be awarded $1,000 each on Friday courtesy of new State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia.
Each year, while a member of the Florida House of Representatives, Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, sponsored his “Twelve Days of Christmas,” and gave out $12,000 to local charities before the holidays.
But since becoming a state senator, his district has grown so he doubled the money to $24,000 to recipients in his new district, which includes Citrus, Hernando, Sumter and Pasco counties.
Ingoglia told the Chronicle that helping in the community goes along with his duties and this is an example of that.
Because of his familiarity with local nonprofits, Ingoglia asked Citrus County board member Thomas Kennedy to help choose worthy recipients.
Kennedy said he was happy to help and understands Ingoglia has an additional $1,000 he will give to another local group and there could be more to come.
But for now, here are the seven that will receive their holiday checks during a special chamber of commerce presentation Friday:
Citrus County Education Foundation.
Citrus County Veterans Foundation.
Jessie’s Place (Citrus County Children’s Advocacy Center).
Boys & Girls Club of Citrus.
Covenant Children’s Home.
Citrus Construction Academy.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.