Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, has filed a bill aimed at creating a free market for industrial and commercial waste hauling.

Senate Bill 798 stipulates that a city or county may not prohibit or “unreasonably restrain” a private entity from providing recycling or solid waste services to commercial, industrial or multifamily residential properties (such as apartment complexes).

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags