Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, has filed a bill aimed at creating a free market for industrial and commercial waste hauling.
Senate Bill 798 stipulates that a city or county may not prohibit or “unreasonably restrain” a private entity from providing recycling or solid waste services to commercial, industrial or multifamily residential properties (such as apartment complexes).
State Rep. Jeff Holcomb, R-Spring Hill, filed a companion House bill.
“It does not affect residential trash so it doesn’t affect universal pick-up,” Ingoglia said. “It also doesn’t affect any government that does trash pick-up themselves.”
So if Inverness or Crystal River wanted to start its own waste hauling operation, that’s permissible.
“If they ever stop being a waste-hauling service they would have to ensure a free market exists for industrial, commercial and multifamily,” he said.
Ingoglia said universal pick-up makes sense for residential to avoid multiple trucks going into high-traffic neighborhoods.
Citrus County’s current county garbage collection policy is basically free market, where multiple providers can bid to provide service, or homeowners can take garbage to the landfill themselves.
Commissioners have discussed universal garbage for years but every time it comes up during meetings it draws hostile comments from audience members.
The Florida League of Cities opposes the bills. They authorize a local government “to require such private entities to obtain a permit, license or non-exclusive franchise but specify the local government’s fee may not exceed the local government’s administrative cost and that the fee must be commensurate with fees for other industries,” the League said.
“The bills prohibit the use of exclusive franchise agreements and restrict a local government from providing its own solid waste or recycling services,” it said.
