As the great orator Bubba Blue said to Forrest Gump, “Shrimp is the fruit of the sea. You can barbecue it, boil it, broil it, bake it, sauté it. Dey's uh, shrimp-kabobs, shrimp creole, shrimp gumbo. Pan fried, deep fried, stir-fried.”
On Saturday, March 18, shrimp, shrimp and more shrimp will be the featured crustacean at this year’s ShrimpaPalooza in Old Homosassa, hosted by Rotary of Homosassa Springs.
The “Mardi Gras Homosassa-Style” event is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the grounds behind the Homosassa Civic Club at the corner of West Yulee Drive and Mason Creek Road.
The parade begins at 10 a.m.
Here are 7 things to put on your ShrimpaPalooza to-do list:
1. Get there early or arrive late.
Yulee Drive will be closed off at 9:30 for the approximately hour-long parade at 10, said Tom Feeney from the Rotary Club of Homosassa Springs.
Parking is at Homosassa Elementary School for a $5 donation, which goes to the school.
2. Come hungry.
How do you like your shrimp: Peel-and-eat? Hot? Cold? As a taco? All of the above?
There will be hundreds of pounds of shrimp cooked, maybe not 100 different ways, but enough to appeal to most everyone who loves shrimp.
Allergic to shrimp? Check out the other non-shrimp food offerings from vendors.
3. Be ready for the beads.
It wouldn’t be a Mardi Gras-style parade without beads being tossed around. Beside the beads, the parade, which begins at the Old Mill Tavern and travels down Yulee Drive, includes Bonnie Rybak, Citrus County Citizen of the Year, as this year’s Grand Marshal.
Also among the parade entries: the Shriners in their funny little cars, the Mini Cooper Club from the Villages, the Homosassa Ukers and their ukuleles and the crowd-pleasing Homosassa Golf Carters and their dozens of “shrimply” decked-out golf carts.
4. Bring the kids, but leave pets at home, please.
Check out the Kids Zone with lots of activities for the little ones. Service animals are permitted.
5. Come for the shrimp, stay for the live music.
Homosassa’s own Cajun Dave, known for his Cajun/zydeco/country/classic rock/50s-60s dance styles of music will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the high-energy local Strutt Dance Band from 1:30 to 3 p.m., then the Mixed Bag Band finishing out the festivities from 3:30-6 p.m.
6. Save time to visit the vendors (and bring money).
Stop and shop at the vendors’ booths — from artwork to crafty creations, food vendors — it’s rumored that there will be pies — also beer, wine and cocktails.
7. Thank a Rotarian.
ShrimpaPalooza is one of the major fundraisers of the Rotary Club of Homosassa Springs, which benefits a number of organizations and causes in the community.
“Just this morning (Thursday, March 16), we gave a check for $50,000 to the Academy of Environmental Science, our biggest donation ever,” Feeney said. “That was the final donation (amount) they needed to keep the school open.”
The club also supports the Boys & Girls Club, Homosassa Elementary School, the Community Food Bank and others.
“We try to use the money we raise to help kids in Citrus County, and especially in Homosassa,” Feeney said.
For more information about ShrimpaPalooza, go to the Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/HSRotaryClub.