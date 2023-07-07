Building permit portal

The permitting process for those building in Citrus County has recently changed requiring those needing a building permit to utilize a portal to electronically apply.

The county’s new online permitting process debuted last April, and it’s already causing an uproar from many builders and other users.

Their displeasure has reached the ears of County Commissioner Rebecca Bays, who has asked the issue be placed on the next available meeting agenda.

Rebecca Bays 2023

Bays

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.