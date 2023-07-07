The county’s new online permitting process debuted last April, and it’s already causing an uproar from many builders and other users.
Their displeasure has reached the ears of County Commissioner Rebecca Bays, who has asked the issue be placed on the next available meeting agenda.
“I truly believe we are in a crisis situation,” she wrote in a July 4 email to County Administrator Steve Howard. “I continue to get calls, texts and emails, even over the weekend. The permitting situation is affecting livelihoods and creating numerous issues for property owners.
“I have been telling constituents for several weeks that the issues are being worked on and to be patient. It appears that their patience has run out and quite frankly, mine has too.”
Bays said she is counting on him to “get it corrected.”
“The current situation is unacceptable. It needs to be taken seriously and corrected without delay.”
Howard responded by saying he too is “very frustrated” and has asked for an emergency meeting Wednesday with staffers to find a swift solution.
'It's a disaster'
Bruce Kaufman, owner of Bruce Kaufman Construction, doesn’t mince words about the new online portal.
“It doesn’t work,” he said. “It’s a disaster. I don’t know of any other builder who doesn’t feel that way.”
It’s not that the system is difficult to work, he said. The problem is with the program, which requires users to meet certain milestones before progressing to the next levels.
“You can’t even download documents easily until you hit certain milestones,” Kaufman said.
As a result, the permitting process for single-family homes can take two months or longer. A certificate of occupancy is taking three or four weeks after final inspections, “which is unheard of,” he said.
The county, he said, continues to add hurdles to the process.
“(The system) was premature,” Kaufman said. “They should have tested it first. There’s just no urgency to fix it.”
The numbers
On April 24, 2023, the county building division debuted its new online permitting portal, making many manual tasks automated. The previous permitting software was written in the 1990s and had not received any updates since 2015.
The changes aim to streamline the process, enhance efficiency, and eliminate unnecessary steps for contractors, owner/builders, and permitting staff.
Soon after it began, the county hosted in-house training sessions to help folks use the new portal and help is still being offered today..
“Staff are committed to making this a positive experience for all users and appreciate the community’s patience and support during the transition,” according to the county.
Here are the numbers since the online portal debuted three months ago, as supplied by Todd Dunn, chief information officer for the board of county commissioners:
• Total Permits applied for in the new system: 3,471
• Total Permits issued: 2,649
• Total Single Family Homes permits issued: 117
• Total Inspections performed: 12,597
Chamber gets complaints
The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce has heard from several members about problems in the county’s new online permitting process that are affecting their ability to start and finish jobs, schedule subcontractors and receive construction loan draws, according to chamber president/CEO Josh Wooten.
“Consumers are not getting their jobs done in a timely manner and in some cases have construction loans they are paying on,” Wooten said. “I have even had members call wondering why permitting is taking too long on their personal projects.”
Apparently, he said, the county’s new online permitting is causing delays.
“I don’t know if it’s the system or operating problems but it’s past time to get the kinks ironed out,” Wooten said.
The chamber, he said, is monitoring the situation.
Help is available
Here are the highlights of the county’s new permitting process:
• A pre-final inspection is now a required inspection for new construction of single-family homes and duplexes. This inspection will automatically be generated in the building division’s permitting portal.
• Contractors and owner-builders must upload the pre-final electric form at the time of submitting their permit application. Permitting staff will review the document for completeness, verifying the permit number, address, contractor signature, and owner signature, and ensuring it has been notarized.
• The $50 fee for the pre-final electric form and inspection will no longer be charged.
For more information about portal set-up, scanning plans, and navigating the new system, call the Building Customer Service Center at 352-527-5310 or visit http://portal.citrusbocc.com/faq.