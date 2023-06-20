Abuse shelter seeks donations
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
Food items: Whole or two percent milk, fresh fruits (the kiddos love strawberries and blueberries), kid-friendly snacks and drinks (Gatorade, juice).
Non-food items: 13-gallon trash bags, 40-gallon trash bags, gallon Ziploc freezer bags, paper towels, iPhone chargers, iPhone cords, USB-C chargers, USB-C cords, feminine wash and ice cube trays.
To make it easier to donate, CASA now has an Amazon Wishlist: https://a.co/c6Wobgs.
The next time you’re out shopping, pick up some extra supplies and drop them off at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative drop off location, Carol's Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For information, email Kimberly Hauter at kimberly@casafl.org.
If interested in volunteering, call 352-344-8111 or download the Volunteer Application at casafl.org. Completed applications can be emailed to marilynn@casafl.org.
Ozello Writers Guild to sell book
The Ozello Writers Guild will be selling its book, “Three Bridges to Paradise,” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 28 at the Coastal Region Library, 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River.
The book features 50 stories, poems and songs written by locals and 150 pictures, paintings and artwork. The book was written and published for the Ozello Civic Association for charitable donations to local needy organizations.
For more information, call Linda Florea at 352-223-1693.
Citrus Schools to host Summer Career Fair
Looking for more than just a job? Join the Citrus Schools team and get a career to be proud of. The Citrus County School District serves more than 15,000 students and is the largest employer in the county with more than 2,500 full/part-time employees and substitutes.
Citrus is home to 23 schools, from preschool through grade 12, along with a technical college and an online school.
Citrus Schools will be holding a summer Career Fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, at the College of Central Florida Conference Center, 3800 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto.
This career fair will offer opportunities for new and experienced teachers in all areas, para pros, bus drivers, food and nutritional services, custodians and much more.
Apply on-site for a position. Applicants will be able to speak directly to department administrators and school administrators who will be on hand to answer questions. Members of the Human Resources team will also be available to help walk applicants through the entire application process online.
New Whispering Pines Pool hours start June 24
Whispering Pines Pool will now be open for public swim from noon to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, from noon to 7 p.m. on Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Water Fitness classes are held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Senior swim/lap swim is held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
For more information, contact pool staff at 352-726-1995 or visit Parks & Recreation on the website inverness.gov/648/Whispering-Pines-Pool.
Supervisor of Elections to be at Homosassa Library
The Supervisor of Elections office will hold an outreach event from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, at the Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.
This is a reminder that all vote-by-mail requests have expired. Register to vote, make changes to your voter record, or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
To learn more, visit the website votecitrus.gov or contact the office at 352-564-7120.