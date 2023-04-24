Low-income assistance programs temporarily suspended
Citrus County has suspended all Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) appointments until further notice.
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: April 24, 2023 @ 7:41 pm
LIHEAP/LIHWAP is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Florida DEO and has been established to help qualifying low-income homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their utility costs.
The Division of Housing Services has been notified that, in the coming days, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) will reach the limit of its fiscal year 2022-23 state legislative budget appropriation authority for LIHEAP and LIHWAP. This has occurred due to higher-than-expected demand, despite a significant supplemental budget authority that the Florida Legislature granted just a few months ago.
For more information, call 352-527-7520 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The West Side Pickleball Club plays at Centennial Park (near the airport) at 9 a.m. each Wednesday and Friday morning. Warm up begins at 8:30 a.m.
Beginners to intermediate players welcome those who want to learn the sport. Pickleball is low impact, promoting a healthy lifestyle while making new friends.
For more information, contact the coach at blewis2516@tampabay.rr.com. Those interested can just show up.
The New Church Without Walls will be holding a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, and Friday, April 28, located at 300 S. Kensington Ave., Lecanto.
There will be lots of items for sale to support the church.
Beverly Hills Civic Association will be having its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at 77 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills.
The sponsor for the dinner will be Los Magueyes. Make sure to thank these fine businesses for supporting the BHCA.
Dinner will be served prior to the meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Cost for dinner is $12 per person for dinner, dessert and drink.
The Supervisor of Elections office will hold an outreach event from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, at the Floral City Public Library, 8630 E. Orange Ave., Floral City.
This is a reminder that all vote-by-mail requests have expired. Register to vote, make changes to your voter record or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
To learn more, visit the website votecitrus.gov or contact the office 352-564-7120.