Garden Club to hold last meeting until new season
The Garden Club of Crystal River will host the last meeting of their calendar year at 1 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the St. Timothy Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1070 N. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River.
The public is welcome to attend the first time as a guest. The Garden Club will reconvene in September to begin a new calendar of events. For more information, visit their website at gardenclubofcrystalriver.com.
The Veterans Appreciation Week Ad Hoc Coordinating Committee has revised its meeting schedule for Citrus County's 31st annual Veterans Appreciation Week: no May meeting; June meeting will be Wednesday, June 21; no July meeting; August meeting will be Wednesday, Aug. 16; September meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 20; and October meeting will be Wednesday, Oct. 18.
All planning and coordination meetings are held at 1:30 p.m. in the conference room of the Citrus County Chronicle building, 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River.
All veteran service organizations are encouraged to send representatives to participate in the planning process. Community organizations, civic groups and individual veterans and residents interested in attending are welcome.
Any organization or person desiring additional information should contact Chairman John McGee at 352-346-2141.
The Citrus Writers Club will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the Hope Evangelical Church, 9425 N. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
Meetings are for published and unpublished writers. There is no charge to attend.
For more information, contact Lorelie Boutin at 352-613-3988 or lorelielebrun@gmail.com.
Senior Friends for Life will meet at 11:30 a.m. on May 10 at the Inverness Golf and Country Club, 3150 S. Country Club Drive, Inverness. Lunch will be ordered from the menu and will be served at noon.
The restaurant tour will take the group to Los Magueyes on May 24, located at 3887 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills. For reservations, call Janet at 352-210-3601.
Visitors are always welcome. For more information, call Nancy at 352-563-5732 or Pat at 352-795-5822.
VFW Post 7122 will be holding a yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, May 11, located at 8191 S. Florida Ave., Floral City.
Everything will be 50 percent off. All proceeds go to help Veterans and their families.
This will be the last sale until Oct. 12. For more information, call 352-637-0100.