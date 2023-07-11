Enter for a chance to win a UTV and support Key Training Center
To kick off the Key Training Center’s Run for the Money events, they offer a chance to win your choice between an Argo Frontier or Landmaster L4 4x4. With a donation of $20, you could be the lucky winner and transform how you explore the outdoors.
Purchase tickets at any Key Training Center Thrift Store, Labels, the Key Center Foundation Office, Inverness Key Campus located off County Road 581 or by texting “KEY4X4” to 41444 or calling 352-795-5541 Ext. 312. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Key Center’s Reach for the Stars Dinner Auction on July 14.
With the support of Love Power Equipment, the funds raised help provide scholarships to 40 individuals who receive little to no state government funding for services and are on the state’s waiting list for services.
The Key Center serves nearly 300 adults with year-round educational, vocational, recreational and residential services. For additional information, call 352-795-5541 ext. 313.
Habitat partners with church for orientation
In its effort to recruit income-qualified individuals and families, Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County, in partnership with the Crystal River Church of God, will host a special orientation from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at its Citrus Springs campus at 9921 N. Deltona Blvd.
It is during the orientation where individuals and families who are seeking safe, stable, affordable housing can learn how the program works, the financial qualifications necessary and the steps toward successfully navigating the program while obtaining an application to apply for the partner family program.
RSVPs are required to attend the orientation. To RSVP, call 352-563-2744.
Supervisor of Elections to be at Market at the Depot
The Supervisor of Elections office will be at the Market at the Depot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, located at the Depot Pavilion, 300 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Register to vote, make changes to your voter record, update your signature or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available. If you are interested in having the elections office staff at your organization or business, contact Supervisor Maureen Baird.
For more election information, visit the website votecitrus.gov or contact the office at 352-564-7120.
Crumps to host Pirate Invasion fundraiser
Crumps Landing will be hosting the inaugural Homosassa Pirate Invasion fundraising event to raise money for Homosassa Heritage Park Playground, which will be a park and playground for local and visiting children to safely play. This event will take place rain or shine from 5 to 9 p.m. on Monday, July 24.
The event will feature local vendors and restaurants that will provide and serve some local favorites. They will also be cooking up a full buffet full of some Crumps staples.
This will be a ticketed event with tickets priced at $100 for all food, beer, wine and soft drinks. They will also be offering an add-on full open liquor package priced at $35. All kids 10 and under can attend for free.
In addition to the GA ticket, they will also be offering a VIP ticket priced at $200 that will include an elevated food experience, full open bar at the VIP sand bar, a private VIP social area and VIP entry.
There will also be live entertainment from the DC Band and DJ Trae, 50/50 raffles, treasure auctions, a mechanical shark and much more. And for the young Buccaneers, they will have a 20-foot waterslide and a bounce house. All guests are encouraged to dress up in their best pirate costumes as well.
This event requires tickets to be purchased in advance and shown at the gate the day of the event. To get tickets, go online to tinyurl.com/bdefxsxy. For more information, visit @CrumpsLanding on Facebook.
Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop needs volunteers
The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop is in need of more volunteer workers. New volunteers take a one-hour training course and then can opt to either work a four-hour shift once a week or be placed on a substitute list to be called as-needed on an occasional basis.
They work with three or four other volunteers, in a friendly atmosphere, taking in the merchandise provided by the generous community donors, marking prices on the items and arranging things on the showroom floor.
The Thrift Shop’s mission is to provide the greater Dunnellon area’s citizens with financial help to the charitable groups that benefit the community and to local families who need aid following a catastrophic event. They do this by running a pleasant little shop where there is always a bargain for customers. Even with low prices, the dollars add up quickly. Then, once a month, they vote to distribute their profits to deserving local organizations or individuals.
Stop by the shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., six days a week, at 20359 E. Pennsylvania Ave. and ask the cashier for an application form. They’d love to have you join them.