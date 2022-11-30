Supervisor of Elections to be at Lakes Region Library
The Supervisor of Elections office is holding an outreach event at the Lakes Region Library from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, located at 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
This is a great way to register to vote, make changes to voter records or update signatures. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
Those interested in having the elections office staff at their organization or business, contact Supervisor Maureen Baird.
For more information, visit the website votecitrus.gov or contact the office at 352-564-7120.
Clerk offers free passport photos for veterans, active military
Angela Vick, clerk of the Circuit Court and comptroller, offers free passport photos to all veterans and active military personnel.
Passport Photos are taken at the Clerk Annex, 120 N. Montgomery Ave., Inverness; or the Meadowcrest office at the West Citrus Government Center, 1540 N. Meadowcrest Blvd. in Crystal River.
To participate, you will need to present one of the following forms of military identification: military ID, veterans ID or DD-214.
While you can still apply in person for a U.S. passport and renew through the mail, the Department of State’s application processing, receipt of your passport and return of citizenship evidence documents may be delayed beyond the normal turnaround time of 6-8 weeks for routine service.
For the latest updates on passports and passport service operations, visit the U.S. Department of State website at travel.state.gov.
Scheduling appointments for passport services with our office are available on appointment website link https://checkin.citrusclerk.org, or by calling us directly at 352-341-6424, option 2.
Nominate Citrus’ top citizen
The Citrus County Chronicle is seeking nominees for 2022 Citizen of the Year. Winners in the past have been honored for everything from philanthropy to volunteerism, civil rights work to service to country, and environmental efforts to governmental initiatives.
While all nominations are considered, preference is usually given to community contributions that are above and beyond the role one plays in their day-to-day job.
Nominations should be no more than 200 words or less. Email nominations to jeff.bryan@chronicleonline.com; or, mail to Jeff Bryan, 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River, FL 34429 by Dec. 18. Nominations received after Dec. 18 will not be considered.
Nominate Citrus’ top nonprofit
The Citrus County Chronicle is seeking nominees for 2022 Nonprofit Organization of the Year.
While all nominations are considered, preference is usually given to contributions that are above and beyond the role one organization plays in its day-to-day community efforts.
Nominations should be no more than 200 words or less. Email nominations to Editor Jeff Bryan at jeff.bryan@chronicleonline.com; or, mail to Jeff Bryan, 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River, FL 34429 by Dec. 18. Nominations received after Dec. 18 will not be considered.