Homosassa River Republican Club to meet
Join the Homosassa River Republican Club at their meeting on April 20 at Marguerita Grill, 10200 W. Halls River Road, Homosassa. The doors will open at 11:15 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Non-members are welcome. A full menu is available for dining on your own. The speaker this month will be Rebecca Bays, Board of County Commissioners, District 4. A short business meeting will be held.
Upcoming meetings will be at 11:30 a.m. the third Thursday of each month at Marguerita Grill. Next meeting is May 18.
For more information, call Don Farley at 716-353-6621.
Lions to host spaghetti fundraising dinner
There will be a “Taste of Italy” spaghetti and meatball fundraising dinner served from 4 to 7 p.m. on April 22 at the Homosassa Lions Club, 3705 S. Indiana Terrace.
Cost is $12 for adults and $7 for kids. Also, during the event there will be a basket raffle and 50/50 raffle drawing. Come out and support one of Citrus County's finest and oldest nonprofit organizations, the FFRA (Family and Friends Reaching for Abilities).
Tickets are available in advance or at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Robert DeSimone at 352-501-9107.
Homeschool group to host comedy night fundraiser
The Gulf Coast Manatees Homeschool Group (GCMHG) will host a comedy fundraiser starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the United Methodist Church, 8831 W. Bradshaw St., Homosassa. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The show will feature top local comedians to benefit the group, Citrus County's first nonprofit homeschooling group, to provide opportunities to homeschooled students to participate in community service activities, classes, trips and events.
There will be a non-alcoholic concession stand available along with auctions, gift baskets and share & share.
Tickets are $20. To purchase, donate or sponsor, go to funny4funds.com/events. For more information, contact Jacqueline at 407-368-0327.
Crystal River Cemetery clean up
In recognition of the 100th Anniversary of the City of Crystal River, there will be a morning of Crystal River Cemetery cleaning from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22.
Saving cemeteries is the preservation of our history. It is often more than a person's first and last name carved into a pretty rock.
Headstones tell us a lot more than that, including sometimes detailed records of that person's life. Headstones and other items at cemeteries (cemetery symbolism) express loved ones still living emotions in addition to status. Some more recent headstones will even have photographs attached.
This is just one more little way of saving a thin sliver of our history. Come and join for a fun day in the cemetery.
Supplies (D/2, a non-biological cleaner made specifically for soft limestone materials) and water will be provided. The cemetery is located on North 3rd Street at Northeast 4th Avenue in Crystal River. For more information or to sign up, call 352-220-2351.
Special request from CASA’s kiddos
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of some items.
Special request from CASA’s kids: They would like to have a root beer float party. They need vanilla ice cream and root beer for this.
Food items: Canned soups, canned tomatoes, condiments/sauces, kid-friendly snacks and drinks (Gatorade, juice).
Non-food items: Paper towels, Brita water pitcher filter replacements, gallon Ziploc bags, 13-gallon trash bags, contractor bags and ice trays/countertop ice maker.
The next time you’re out shopping, pick up some extra supplies and drop them off at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative drop off location, Carol's Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For information, email Kimberly Martini at kimberly@casafl.org.
If interested in volunteering, call 352-344-8111 or download the Volunteer Application at casafl.org. Completed applications can be emailed to marilynn@casafl.org.