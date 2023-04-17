Supervisor of Elections to be at Ace Hardware
The Supervisor of Elections office will be holding an outreach event from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, at Carter’s Ace Hardware, 3621 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills.
This is a reminder that all vote-by-mail requests have expired. Register to vote, make changes to your voter record, update your signature or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
If you are interested in having the elections office staff at your organization or business, contact Supervisor Maureen Baird. To learn more, visit the website votecitrus.gov or contact the office at 352-564-7120.
It's Teen’s Night Out in Inverness
The City of Inverness Parks & Recreation welcomes all local sixth- through 10th-grade teens for a Teen’s Night Out from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at the Depot Pavilion, 300 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Get a group of friends together or come by yourself and make new friends while having a fun evening enjoying free food, games and music.
For more information, call 352-726-3913.
Parks & Rec to hold open house
Citrus County Parks & Recreation will host an open house event from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Central Citrus Resource Center, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto.
This event is a great opportunity to learn about the many recreation opportunities the division offers and supports for residents of all ages.
“We’ll have booths for all of our departments,” said Izabela Simmons, a student in the University of Florida’s Tourism, Hospitality and Event Management Program, who is from Inverness. “A lot of people aren’t aware of how much this department does. We offer many programs, and most of them are free.”
Parks & Recreation staff will be on-site to share upcoming programs, including concerts, movies in the park, pool activities, community building rentals and more. A food vendor will be available onsite and a special kid’s corner for face painting.
The event will also feature live music from Barry Denham and Sandy Gioia. The duo are community favorites who participate at the Parks & Recreation open mic nights.
For more information, call 352-527-7540 or follow @citruscountyparks on Facebook.
Homosassa Lions to serve dinner
There will be a “Taste of Italy” fundraising spaghetti and meatball dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. on April 22 at the Homosassa Lions Club, 3705 S. Indiana Terrace.
Come support Family and Friends Reaching for Abilities (FFRA), one of Citrus County’s oldest and finest nonprofit organizations serving the needs of adults with developmental disabilities.
Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a complete and wonderful dinner carefully prepared and served by their highly skilled members.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for kids under 10. There will be a basket raffle as well as a 50/50 drawing. For information or to obtain advance tickets, call Robert DeSimone 352-501-9107.
AARP smart driver course to be held
To be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, there will be an AARP Smart Driver Course led by instructor Phillip Mulrain at the Homosassa Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave.
Those who complete the course will receive a three-year insurance discount as state mandated for more than 50 years.
To register, call 352-628-7633.
Courses for Citrus County can be found on the website at AARP.com. Follow the prompts for the Smart Driver Course.