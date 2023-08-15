Supervisor of to be at Central Ridge Library
The Supervisor of Elections office will be holding an outreach event from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Central Ridge Library, 425 Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.
Register to vote, make changes to voter records, update signatures or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
Those interested in having the elections office staff at an organization or business, contact Supervisor Maureen Baird.
This is a reminder that all vote-by-mail ballot requests expired on Dec. 31, 2022. Those who have not already requested a vote-by-mail ballot this year for the 2024 elections and would like to, visit the website votecitrus.gov to request online or call the office 352-564-7120.
Register for 2023 Veterans in the Classroom Program
Registration for the Oct. 30-Nov. 10 Veterans In The Classroom (VITC) program is currently open to Citrus County veterans. The program allows veterans to give presentations about their military service to Citrus County school children.
Veterans interested in participating in this event are required to register on the Citrus County School District website citrus schools.org.
On the website, scroll down to the red circles. Click the arrow right or left to find the “Veterans in the Classroom” flag icon. Then click on the icon to read about the VITC program and complete the registration process. Registration closes on Sept. 24.
DOH-Citrus offering no-cost immunizations until Aug. 18
The Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) is offering no-cost immunizations and $35 school physicals, by appointment through Aug. 18. Those interested in scheduling an appointment should call 352-527-0068.
The department will not be offering sports physicals.
For more information about DOH-Citrus, go to citrus.floridahealth.gov or follow @FLHealthCitrus on Twitter.
Museum presents free Kids’ Crafternoon
The Old Courthouse Heritage Museum presents free events for children on the first and third Saturdays of each month.
On Aug. 19, the museum will host a free Kids’ Crafternoon all about bees, in celebration of National Honeybee Day. Guest host Alice Herden, naturalist with Citrus County Parks & Recreation, will lead a lesson and provide related crafts.
Each event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. and is recommended for children ages 3 and up. Since space is limited, parents and guardians should pre-register by calling the museum at 352-341-6428.
Children must be supervised by their accompanying adults during the entirety of this program. For more information, email museum@citrusbocc.com or visit www.cccourthouse.org.
Abuse shelter seeks donations
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
Food items: Kid-friendly snacks and drinks (Gatorade, juice, Gatorade Zero, Vitamin Water Zero).
Non-food items: HE laundry detergent, HE laundry detergent for sensitive skin, baby wash, baby wipes, baby lavender lotion, hair ties/ponytail holders, deodorant and disinfectant spray.
To make it easier to donate, CASA now has an Amazon Wishlist: https://a.co/c6Wobgs.
The next time you’re out shopping, pick up some extra supplies and drop them off at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative drop off location, Carol’s Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For more information, email Kimberly Hauter at kimberly@casafl.org.
If interested in volunteering, call 352-344-8111 or download the Volunteer Application at casafl.org. Completed applications can be emailed to marilynn@casafl.org.