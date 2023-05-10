Abuse shelter seeks donations
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
- Food items: Instant oatmeal, pasta/pasta sauce, canned soups, butter, milk, coffee, eggs, brown and white sugar, and kid-friendly snacks and drinks (Gatorade, juice).
- Non-food items: Hair products, ethnic hair care products, face products, shaving cream/razors, Tupperware containers, non-drowsy allergy medications, dish sponges, disposable straws, make-up and supplies, size 34B/C bras, deodorant and baby feeding spoons.
The next time you’re out shopping, pick up some extra supplies and drop them off at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative drop off location, Carol's Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For more information, email Kimberly Hauter at kimberly@casafl.org.
If interested in volunteering, call 352-344-8111 or download the Volunteer Application at casafl.org. Completed applications can be emailed to marilynn@casafl.org.
Take trip to Museum of Natural History
Join the Friends of the Nature Coast Volunteer Center for a trip to the Florida Museum of Natural History on Saturday, June 3.
The bus will depart at 8:30 a.m. from the Citrus County Resource Center. Trip cost is $55 per person and includes the motor coach to Gainesville, access to the museum’s Always on Display exhibits, admission to the Butterfly Rainforest, special “Spiders Alive!” exhibit and boxed lunch.
Tickets are available at the Citrus County Resource Center or by calling 352-527-5952. Seating is limited, so reserve your ticket by May 20. Payment is due within seven days of registration and tickets are non-refundable. Proceeds go to benefit the Friends of the Nature Coast Volunteer Center.
Concert Choir to begin summer rehearsals
The Citrus Community Concert Choir will begin rehearsals for its summer series of concerts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, held at First Presbyterian Church of Inverness, 206 Washington Ave., Inverness.
Concerts are set for Aug. 5 and 6 with more details to come. This summer's program is titled "Songs That Make You Smile!" and singers are welcome through June 3. Arrive by 9:45 a.m. to sign up and receive and pay for your music.
For any questions, call 352-634-3927.
Orchid Society to hold repotting workshop
Nature Coast Orchid Society will host a repotting workshop on May 20. Doors open 11 a.m. Meeting starts at noon. Located in the Northcliffe Church Fellowship Hall behind the church, 10515 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill.
Bring necessary supplies including items for clean up. Members’ show table, raffle and plants available. For more information, call 352-895-4035.
Free classes on grilling food safely
The UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County is providing free programs on Grilling Food Safely. Summertime means grilling and cookouts, but as the summer temps rise, so do the chances of food-borne illness. Learn the preventive steps to take to keep your summer cookout safe.
The classes will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 22, at the Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills, and at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, at the Floral City Library, 8360 E. Orange Ave., Floral City. Pre-register online at: tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v.
For more information and to register, call the UF/IFAS Citrus County Extension office in Lecanto at 352-527-5700.