Childhood Bliss to host talent show
Childhood Bliss Inc., a nonprofit organization advocating for children's physical and intellectual demands, will be hosting a talent show Sunday, May 21, at A Step Ahead Performing Arts Academy Theater, 3451 E. Louise Lane, Hernando. Doors open at 3 p.m.
The talent show is a super fun event designed to acknowledge, inspire and encourage talented children in Citrus County and the surrounding areas. This event will provide an opportunity for children between the ages of 3 and 17 years to perform in front of a live audience.
All participants will receive a certificate of participation. Cash prizes and trophy awards for top scores. There will also be vendors, raffles and so much more.
To participate, sign up by Friday, May 12, at childhoodblissinc.com/talent-show. They encourage the community to come and support local youth in their endeavors.
For tickets, vendor, volunteer and donation information, visit childhoodblissinc.com.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary: Boating Safety Course
Register to take the Coast Guard approved “About Boating Safely” course which is being offered in a virtual learning format. Join the experienced team from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 and May 27, from the comfort of your own home.
After successfully completing the test, you will be sent the Florida Safe Boaters card from FWC and possibly be eligible for discounts on your boat insurance.
Did you know that anyone born after Jan. 1, 1988, must have a “Safe Boater” card to legally operate a vessel with a 10 HP motor or greater?
The course is being offered at a cost of $40, which includes a textbook, payable by cash or check prior to the course date. They will apply a discount for family members sharing a book.
Space is limited. RSVP no later than May 14, ensuring enough time to receive your textbook, by contacting Dee Imhoff at hal1414@tampabay.rr.com, or tinyurl.com/2p9burfh. Follow them on Facebook: facebook.com/groups/uscgaux154.
Women of Sugarmill Woods May luncheon
The Women of Sugarmill Woods May luncheon will be held beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 22, at Sugarmill Woods Country Club, 1 Douglas St., Homosassa.
Doors open at 11:00 a.m. The president’s welcome at 11:45 a.m. Lunch is served at noon.
Menu is family-style this month: tea sandwiches and assorted salads. As always, coffee, tea or soft drinks and dessert are included.
Cost is $25 for members and non-members. Reservations/checks are due by Friday, May 12. Deposit checks (in a small plastic bag to protect in case of rain) in the newly refurbished and relocated Women of Sugarmill Woods mailbox, in Slot 2, located on the left side of the Cypress Village POA office on Cypress Boulevard West at the entrance to Sugarmill Woods.
Trump Club 45 to meet
Citrus County Trump Club 45 will be having a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the Realtors building, 714 Scarboro Ave., Lecanto. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Keynote speaker will be Cathi Chamberlin speaking on “political weaponization of the Department of Justice.”
For more information, call Billy Cayce, president, at 352-322-3097.
Homosassa River Garden Club holds monthly meetings
The Homosassa River Garden Club welcomes the public to its monthly meetings at the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Homosassa, 8831 W. Bradshaw St., Homosassa.
The club will have a free program “4H Youth Development” with speaker Marnie Ward beginning at 10 a.m., with social time (coffee and yummy treats) beginning at 9:30 a.m., on Monday, May 17.
For more information, go to the website homosassarivergardenclub.wordpress.com or call Lorry at 630-269-1096. They have also added their new Facebook group page, just search Homosassa River Garden Club.