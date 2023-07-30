VFW offers essay contests for students
Students are eligible to win $35,000 (grades 9-12) and $5,000 (grades 6-8) at the national level for an essay contest offered by the VFW. A monetary award will also be made at the local level by VFW Post 4252.
Deadline for entries at the post level is Oct. 31. For more information and entry forms, contact Bob Haines, VFW Post 4252 Youth & Education Committee, at 352-527-4968 or bohaines8@gmail.com.
Abuse shelter seeks donations of crafts
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
Special request from the kiddos: River rocks and acrylic paint for activities.
Food items: Whole or 2 percent milk, boxed mac and cheese, tomato paste/sauce, cooking oil, kid-friendly snacks and drinks (Gatorade, juice, Gatorade Zero, Vitamin Water Zero).
Non-food items: Makeup remover wipes, baby wipes, toilet bowl cleaner and forks/teaspoons.
To make it easier to donate, CASA now has an Amazon Wishlist: https://a.co/c6Wobgs.
Drop off donations at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative drop off location, Carol’s Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For information, email Kimberly Hauter at kimberly@casafl.org. If interested in volunteering, call 352-344-8111 or download the Volunteer Application at casafl.org.
Volunteers needed for coastal cleanup
Citrus County’s 32nd Annual Lakes, Rivers and Coastal Cleanup will be from sunrise to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, and is seeking volunteers.
Groups of two or more are invited to join other volunteers across the county in removing debris from shorelines, waterways and beaches of our lakes, rivers and oceans. Friends, families, neighbors, school clubs and organizations are all welcome to participate.
The effort is hosted by Keep Citrus County Beautiful and the Save Our Waters Week Committee in partnership with Citrus County’s Aquatics Department.
To obtain an application, contact Tracey with Citrus County Aquatics Services directly at 352-527-7620 or email tracey .ivkovic@citrusbocc.com. Deadline to register is Sept. 2.
Parks & Rec seeks exhibitors for expo
Citrus County Parks and Recreation would like to invite businesses and organizations to their inaugural Parks & Recreation Outdoors Expo, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Citrus Springs Community Center, 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
The goal of this event is to encourage residents, whether they are seasoned, new, or year-long residents, to explore and discover outdoor recreational activities.
Being an exhibitor at this event is free, as the main goal is to provide information to the public. If interested in this event as an exhibitor, email Recreation Program Specialist Alice Mary Herden at alice.herden@citrusbocc.com to receive an exhibitor application form.
For any questions, call 352-527-7540.
Donations sought for garden-related items
Volunteers with UF/IFAS Master Gardeners’ Program, under the direction of the Citrus County Extension Center in Lecanto, are in search of donations of “used/slightly abused/no longer wanted” garden-related items for resale at their Casey’s Attic/Yard Sale table, which will be available to the public at the Annual Plant Sale to be held at the Extension Center on Oct. 21.
They are gathering those items now in order to address any repair issues they may have. If anyone has items they would like to donate, call the center at 352-527-5700 and arrange for someone to pick them up. They may also drop off any garden-related items they wish to donate at the center.