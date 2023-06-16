Citrus Libraries to host Career Source Mobile Unit
Looking to learn how to ace your next interview? Need a little help revamping your resume? Just need to get your foot in the door? Career Source is here to help.
Career Source is an organization that offers career counseling, job assessments and other specialty services for both job seekers and businesses alike. Their mobile unit, which features computer stations and office equipment, will be visiting three library branches throughout the month of June.
The Career Source Mobile Career Center will be at the Coastal Region branch in Crystal River on Thursday, June 22, the Lakes Region branch in Inverness on Friday, June 23, and the Homosassa branch on Friday, June 30, and will be at each branch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Library programs are free and available to everyone. For more information about programming, call your local branch, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram or go to citruslibraries.org.
Citrus Schools to host Summer Career Fair
Looking for more than just a job? Join the Citrus Schools team and get a career to be proud of. The Citrus County School District serves more than 15,000 students and is the largest employer in the county with more than 2,500 full/part-time employees and substitutes.
Citrus is home to 23 schools, from preschool through grade 12, along with a technical college and an online school.
Citrus Schools will be holding a summer Career Fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, at the College of Central Florida Conference Center, 3800 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto.
This career fair will offer opportunities for new and experienced teachers in all areas, para pros, bus drivers, food and nutritional services, custodians and much more.
Apply on-site for a position. Applicants will be able to speak directly to department administrators and school administrators who will be on hand to answer questions. Members of the Human Resources team will also be available to help walk applicants through the entire application process online.
Learn about canning at an open house
Looking for a venue to process fruits and vegetables using the water bath canning method? Then sign up for the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County Canning Open House at the Citrus County Canning Center, located at 3405 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
Guests will need to bring their own canning jars, produce and approved recipe ingredients. Extension staff will be onsite to answer questions and make sure all equipment is ready for use. The cost for the two-hour space is $15 per person and pre-registration is required as space is limited.
The next Open House Canning dates are:
- Wednesday, June 28: 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m.
- Saturday, July 8: 9 to 11 a.m. or noon to 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 26: 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m.
For more information or to register, contact the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office at 352-527-5700.
TOO FAR to hold monthly meeting
TOO FAR will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at 9338 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. There will be no dinner prior to this meeting but refreshments will be available.
The speaker will be Tarolyn Frisbee who has been working as a Public Education Specialist at Citrus County Mosquito Control District for two years.
The public is always invited to attend the meetings, which begin at 6:30 p.m. at 9338 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. For more information, call 352-423-4541.
Amateur Radio Field Day 2023 coming up
Amateur Radio Field Day 2023 will be conducted from 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the Citrus County Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto.
Field Day is a national event held by amateur radio operators throughout the U.S. and Canada. This exercise includes a simulation of a nationwide or regional emergency incident affecting communications.
All are welcomed. There is no fee to attend.
On June 19 at 7 p.m., during their regular club monthly meeting, they will be planning for Field Day at the Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto. Again, all are welcomed, even if you are not a ham radio operator.
For more information, contact John Bescher, N4DXI, at 352-220-8530 or n4dxi@aol.com