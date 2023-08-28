Supervisor of Elections seeking election workers
The Supervisor of Elections office is currently seeking applicants who are interested in becoming election workers for the 2024 elections.
Election workers strengthen our electoral process and are critical to ensuring that we have safe, secure and accessible elections. Becoming an election worker is a very important decision and requires making a serious commitment to the team.
You must be a registered voter in Citrus County, able to attend an orientation session and, if hired, mandatory training classes. Election workers are paid hourly for training classes attended and each election worked.
If interested in making a difference, joining the team and attending an orientation session, visit the website, votecitrus.gov, review the ‘Election Worker Information’ and complete the online Election Worker Application. SOE staff will contact applicants with any questions and schedule an orientation session.
For any questions, contact the SOE office at 352 564-7120.
WTC to offer CDL prep
Withlacoochee Technical College (WTC) is offering a Commercial Driver’s License Prep Class to assist individuals in the first step in obtaining a CDL permit.
Classes will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 12, 13 and 14, at the college. The deadline to register is Aug. 31.
The cost is $145, paid in advance. Registration documents can be picked up in person at the college, 1201 W. Main St., Inverness, or online at wtc.citrus schools.org in the Community Education section, which is located under the Programs section.
For more information, contact WTC at 352-726-2430.
The League of Women Voters Fall Luncheon & Meeting
The public is invited to join the League of Women Voters of Citrus County for their Fall Luncheon and Meeting, at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Café Aromas, formerly Cafe Do, l299 E. Gulf to Lake Highway, Lecanto.
The guest speaker will be Ginger Mundy, co-chair of the League of Women Voters of Florida’s Reproductive Health and Justice Team. Her presentation, “Reproductive Health is a Personal Matter,” will cover the League activities related to healthcare equity as well as updates on the petition drive for the Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion.
RSVP by Aug. 30. Call 1-631-790-7933 or 352-637-9623 to reserve a seat and give your menu option.
There will be raffles, 50/50 and door prizes. They will also be having a collection for the SOS Food Pantry.
Menu choices are: Café soup and salad for $13, chicken wrap for $10, garden veggie quesadilla for $10, and certified Angus sirloin burger for $13. Tax and gratuities not included.
High school exam retakes signup open now
The fall administration of the Florida Statewide Assessment Program for Retakes will be administered beginning Sept. 11. Persons needing to take any of these assessments may contact any of the high schools and arrange to test with their students during regular school hours.
If they are unable to take the assessment during this time, they will need to contact Ms. Hamzawi to make an appointment and find an alternate time and location.
When calling the schools, contact the following people:
Crystal River High School: Elizabeth Moran, 352-795-4641, Ext. 4814.
Lecanto High School: Catrina Ecklund, 352-746-2334, Ext. 4207.
Citrus High School: Jamie Fehrenbach, 352-726-2241, Ext. 4554.
To schedule for an alternate time and location, for any questions about the administrations or to determine if this test meets your requirements for high school graduation, contact Caitlin Hamzawi at 352-726-1931, Ext. 2244.
Deadline for signing up is Friday, Sept. 1.