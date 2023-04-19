Homosassa Library hosting free technology classes
The Homosassa Public Library will feature a Saturday technology class each month through June. If you are unable to attend during the week, be sure to sign-up for a spot in one of the technology classes starting in April.
Upcoming topics are: Resume Building 101 at 10:30 a.m. on April 22; Facebook: Getting Started at 10:30 a.m. on May 20; and Buying and Selling on eBay at 10:30 a.m. on June 17.
These Saturday technology classes are free, and registration is required. To register for a class, use the online calendar, speak to a staff member at the branch or call the library at 352-628-5626.
To stay up-to-date on all of the classes and programs being offered at the library, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram or view the online calendar at citruslibraries.org.
HPH Hospice seeks volunteers
HPH Hospice in Lecanto, a Chapters Health affiliate, needs volunteers willing to share their time with a patient at home, an assisted living or skilled nursing facility.
Caregivers spend their waking hours caring for their loved ones. However, at times, they need to run errands, go to the doctor or just get out of the house for a while.
Those in a facility may not have any family members and get very lonely. When someone has a life-limiting illness, as time goes on, friends stop coming by because they just don’t know what to say anymore.
Patients can feel isolated and just want someone to sit with them, talk with them or watch TV with them so they don’t feel so alone. HPH needs volunteers throughout the county; however, currently there is a huge need in the Homosassa area.
Volunteers do not provide personal care, only companionship and would always be in a safe environment. For questions or more information, call 352-359-8373 or email lucass@chaptershealth.org.
Conservative Women’s Political Network to meet
The next Conservative Women’s Political Network (CWPNCC) meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 26, at Angelotti’s Restaurant, 138 Heights Ave., Inverness, in their meeting room. Come around 11:30 a.m. to order lunch. Meeting starts at 12:30 p.m.
The speaker will be retired Inverness City Manager Frank DiGiovanni who will share his background and accomplishments for Citrus County.
Donations of toothpaste and toothbrushes for adults and children are requested for their outreach program Jessie’s Place. For more information, contact Peggy Simon, president, or Rosalie Matt, vice president, at 352-746-7143.
Beverly Hills Civic Association to have taco dinner
The Beverly Hills Civic Association will be serving a taco dinner prior to their meeting at 7 p.m. on April 27 located at 77 Civic Circle.
Their sponsor for April will be Los Magueyes in Beverly Hills. Food will be served before the meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
This is a fundraiser for BHCA. Price per person will be $12 for tacos, dessert and drinks. Their town hall meetings are open to the public.
North Suncoast Conservative Club to meet
North Suncoast Conservative Club will have Jesse Rumson as speaker at their meeting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Seagrass Restaurant, 10386 W. Halls River Road, Homosassa.
Rumson was the victim of the "Knock and Shock raid" on Feb. 27 at his home on State Road 44 in Lecanto. He is also known as “Panda Man” and is a peace-loving Buddhist. The story of Rumson and his family will shock the county.
Bring a friend and come meet him. RSVP at facebook.com/groups/nscccitrus so they have enough seating.