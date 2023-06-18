Citrus Schools to host Summer Career Fair
Looking for more than just a job? Join the Citrus Schools team and get a career to be proud of. The Citrus County School District serves more than 15,000 students and is the largest employer in the county with more than 2,500 full/part-time employees and substitutes.
Citrus is home to 23 schools, from preschool through grade 12, along with a technical college and an online school.
Citrus Schools will be holding a summer Career Fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, at the College of Central Florida Conference Center, 3800 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto.
This career fair will offer opportunities for new and experienced teachers in all areas, para pros, bus drivers, food and nutritional services, custodians and much more.
Apply on-site for a position. Applicants will be able to speak directly to department administrators and school administrators who will be on hand to answer questions. Members of the Human Resources team will also be available to help walk applicants through the entire application process online.
Coastal Region Book Club’s first meeting
Elementary, my dear Watson! The Coastal Region Book Club’s first meeting will convene at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, at the Coastal Region Library to discuss classic mysteries. Participants can choose one of three books to read, and are invited to come make new friends and discuss why these classic mysteries are so enduring.
The month’s selections are: "The Moonstone" by Wilkie Collins, "A Study in Scarlet" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and "The Mysterious Affair at Styles" by Agatha Christie.
Limited physical copies of all titles are available through the library, while unlimited digital copies of all titles are available through the Libby App. The game’s afoot!
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Coastal Region branch at 352-795-3716. To stay in the know about upcoming programs and events, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Bluebird Springs Park to close for maintenance
Citrus County Parks & Recreation will be conducting maintenance at Bluebird Springs Park on Thursday, June 22, at 8750 W. Bluebird Springs Lane, Homosassa.
There will be no access to the pavilion, restrooms, playground or dog park until the park is reopened on Friday, June 23. For more information, contact Parks & Recreation at 352-527-7540.
DOH-Citrus to offer no cost immunizations
The Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) is offering no cost immunizations and $35 school physicals, by appointment only, July 10 to Aug. 18. Those interested in scheduling an appointment should call 352-527-0068.
The department will not be offering sports physicals.
Library to host free ice cream social
Citrus Springs Library is having a free ice cream social from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, at 1826 W. Country Club Blvd. For more information, call 352-489-2313.