Sign up for Safe Boating Course by July 1
With Scallop Season starting soon, many boaters will be heading out on the local waterways. Whether you are new to boating or an experienced boater, you can benefit from taking a safe boating course.
The U.S. Coast Guard of Crystal River encourages the public to sign up for the Boat America safe boating class, which will be presented from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 8.
The cost of the course is $40 and includes a book, certified USCG Auxiliary instruction and more. Upon successful completion of the test, you will receive the FWC Safe Boater Card.
This is an in-person course held at the USCG Auxiliary-DAV building, 501 SE Seventh Ave., Crystal River.
To register for this class, email Linda at ljones1501@gmail.com or call 352-503-6199. Last day to register is July 1.
They offer a 50 percent discount for a family member sharing the book. This class fills up quickly, so sign-up now.
Information covered includes: knowing your boat and motor, what to do before you get underway, trailering your boat safely, operating your boat safely in a variety of conditions, information about local waterways, legal requirements of boating, navigation, boating emergencies, vessel operator responsibilities, small boats and paddle craft and safety equipment required by law.
For information about joining the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, contact Melissa at melissafrank2021@gmail.com. Meetings take place at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at 501 SE Seventh Ave., Crystal River.
Abuse shelter seeks donations
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
Food items: Whole or 2 percent milk, kid-friendly snacks and drinks (Gatorade, juice).
Non-food items: Spray cleaner without bleach, yoga mats, face/skin care products and ethnic hair care products.
To make it easier to donate, CASA now has an Amazon Wishlist: https://a.co/c6Wobgs.
The next time you’re out shopping, pick up some extra supplies and drop them off at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative drop off location, Carol’s Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For information, email Kimberly Hauter at kimberly@casafl.org.
If interested in volunteering, call 352-344-8111 or download the Volunteer Application at casafl.org. Completed applications can be emailed to marilynn@casafl.org.
DOH-Citrus to offer no cost immunizations
The Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) is offering no cost immunizations and $35 school physicals, by appointment only, July 10 to Aug. 18. Those interested in scheduling an appointment should call 352-527-0068.
The department will not be offering sports physicals.
For more information about DOH-Citrus, go to citrus.floridahealth.gov or follow @FLHealthCitrus on Twitter.
Supervisor of Elections to be at Lake Region Library
The Supervisor of Elections office invites the public to visit them from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
This is a convenient way to register to vote, make changes to your voter record or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available. Anyone interested in having the elections office staff at your organization or business, contact Supervisor Maureen “Mo” Baird.
To learn more, visit the website at votecitrus.gov, email vote@votecitrus.gov, or contact the office at 352-564-7120.