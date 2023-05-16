Abuse shelter seeks donations
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
Food items: Butter, milk, coffee, coffee creamer, eggs, kid-friendly snacks and drinks (Gatorade, juice).
Non-food items: Hair products, face wash/moisturizer, shaving cream/razors, new Tupperware containers, dish sponges, deodorant, salad/cereal bowls, shorts (size small), new women's underwear (all sizes) and new children’s underwear (all sizes).
To make it easier to donate, CASA now has an Amazon Wishlist: https://a.co/c6Wobgs.
The next time you’re out shopping, pick up some extra supplies and drop them off at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative drop off location, Carol's Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For more information, email Kimberly Hauter at kimberly@casafl.org.
If interested in volunteering, call 352-344-8111 or download the Volunteer Application at casafl.org. Completed applications can be emailed to marilynn@casafl.org.
North Suncoast Conservative Club to meet
This month, when Memorial Day weekend is on the fourth Saturday, the North Suncoast Conservative Club meeting will be held at 11 a.m. on May 20 at Marguerita Grill, 10200 W. Halls River Road, Homosassa.
Guest speaker will be the new executive editor of the Citrus County Chronicle, Jim Gouvellis, with over 40 years of newspaper experience, two Pulitzer Prizes for work in Charlotte County, as well as editor, publisher and reporter experiences in southwest Florida.
Be sure to check with the registration desk to be sure dues are paid for the year. Things have been hectic and we need to be sure we are keeping up with the housekeeping. Bring friends and encourage old members to rejoin the group.
Conservative Women’s Political Network to meet
The Conservative Women’s Political Network (CWPNCC) will be meeting on Wednesday, May 24, at Angelotti’s Restaurant, 138 Heights Ave., Inverness, in their meeting room. Come around 11:30 a.m. to order lunch. Meeting starts at 12:30 p.m.
This month’s speaker will be retired Inverness City Manager, Frank DiGiovanni, who will share his 40 years of history, background and accomplishments for Citrus County. The talk should be engaging, and conservative friends are encouraged to attend.
Donations of hair products, i.e., shampoo, conditioner, brushes, combs, for adults and children are requested for their outreach program Jessie’s Place.
For more information, contact Peggy Simon, president, or Rosalie Matt, vice president, at 352-746-7143.
American Legion Post 225 hosting Memorial Day program
The American Legion Herbert Surber Post 225 of Floral City is having their 48th Memorial Day program at 11 a.m. on May 29 at the Hills of Rest Cemetery on U.S. Highway 41 just north of the traffic light.
The program will have skits and pomp by SAR, Citrus High Air Force JROTC, Lecanto High musicians and more. David Halbstein, congressional aide to Rep. Gus Bilirakis, will be the honored speaker.
Bring chairs and come early to get the shade. Water will be available. For more information, contact Fred Daniels, Post Commander, 352-422-2449.
Supervisor of Elections to be at Inverness Farmers Market
The Supervisor of Elections office will be at the Inverness Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, located at the Depot Pavilion, 300 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
This is a reminder that all vote-by-mail ballot requests have expired. Register to vote, make changes to your voter record, update your signature or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
If you are interested in having the elections office staff at your organization or business, contact Supervisor Maureen Baird.
For more election information, visit the website votecitrus.gov or contact the office 352-564-7120.