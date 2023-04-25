TOO FAR to host Heritage Museum director
Tom Ritchie, director of the Floral City Heritage Museum, will be the guest speaker at the Thursday, April 27, meeting of TOO FAR.
A Florida native, naturalist and historian with degrees in zoology, vertebrate paleontology, geology and physical anthropology, Ritchie has explored remote and exotic locations around the world, leading expeditions and research teams for Linblad Expeditions and its partner, the National Geographic Society.
A charter member of the Floral City Heritage Council will touch on special waterways and modes of transportation used in the early days of Citrus County.
The public is always invited to attend the meetings, which begin at 6:30 p.m. at 9338 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. Prior to the meeting, at 6 p.m. and for a donation of $10, a meatloaf dinner will be served. For more information, call 352-634-4216.
Habitat’s ‘Home is the Key’ fundraiser through April
Throughout April, Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County (HFHCC) will host its “Home is the Key” fundraiser at its Crystal River and Inverness ReStores.
Customers who donate $1 or more can then fill out a “key” card and sign their name. The cards will be placed on the walls, windows and doors of HFHCC’s ReStores showing customers support of its mission to build homes, neighborhoods and hope.
Since HFHCC was established in 1992, the organization has built more than 200 homes, serving 230-plus families, by focusing on its primary objective of assisting families obtain their dream of homeownership by helping qualified families purchase a new affordable home.
For more about HFHCC, go online to habitatcc.org or call 352-563-2744.
Sugarmill Woods Community Craft, Garage Sale
The Women of Sugarmill Woods are sponsoring a Community Craft and Garage Sale beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 29. Set up will begin at 7:30 a.m.
It is open to the public, and food and drinks will be available for purchase.
To sell your items, you can rent a parking space (upper parking lot) for garage sale items. Crafters can rent a space in the grass area (crafters space 10x10). You will need to bring your own tables, chairs, tents and change.
Each space will cost $20, non-refundable for any reason. Reserve a spot by calling Judy Krencis at 815-347-1742 or drop a check into the WSW mailbox #5, with a note if you want a crafter/garage sale space and how many spaces, with your name and phone number.
Spaces are first come, first serve. The mailboxes are now located on the left side, as you’re facing the POA building on Cypress Boulevard West.
All proceeds go to the Women of Sugarmill Woods Scholarship Fund and Community Service Projects. Women of Sugarmill Woods is a 501 (c)(3) organization.
For more information, contact Judy Krencis at 815-347-1742 or email JGK@Krencis.org.
Animal Services to host walk-in clinic
Citrus County Animal Services (CCAS) will host a walk-in vaccine clinic on Wednesday, May 3, at the Citrus County Animal Shelter, located at 4030 S. Airport Road, Inverness. The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to noon, and again from 2 to 4 p.m.
Vaccines offered include rabies (one- or three-year), DA2PPv, Bordetella and FVRCP. For more information about pricing and services, call CCAS at 352-746-8400 or visit tinyurl.com/5b4246v8.
May Master Gardener Plant Seminars
Hurricane season is fast approaching on June 1, but it is not too late to prepare your landscape to avoid some major damage. The May Master Gardener Plant Seminar will identify some “house-keeping” for your yard before the start of the season and, if necessary, some cleanup/restoration information should there be damage to the plants in your landscape. They will identify some of the trees that are wind-resistant, and make a good addition to your landscape.
These seminars will be held at 1 p.m. at all library locations on the following dates: May 10 at Central Ridge in Beverly Hills, May 11 at Citrus Springs, May 17 at Floral City, May 22 at Coastal in Crystal River, May 24 at Lakes Region in Inverness and May 25 at Homosassa. There will also be a Zoom presentation on May 15 for anyone wishing to use this format.
Registration is required for the Zoom presentation so that connection information can be sent to those wishing to participate. Registration is available via Eventbrite; contact the Citrus County Extension office for details: citrus@ifas.ufl.edu.
Master Gardener volunteers will be happy to answer all gardening questions. The Master Gardener phone numbers at the extension office are: 352-527-5709 or 5711.