Woman’s Club holding drive-thru chicken dinner
Crystal River Woman’s Club is hosting a drive-thru chicken dinner on Friday, May 12, located at 320 N. Citrus Ave., Crystal River. Time frame to pick up your meal is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Cost is $20. Contact Ms. Lorry to make reservations at 630-269-1096.
Checks made payable to CRWC and mailed to CRWC, P.O. Box 1672, Crystal River, 34423-1672. Money will go to support local community organizations.
FFRA to hold annual talent show
The FFRA Organization is putting on their annual Talent Show from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on May 7 at the Moose Lodge No. 2013, located at 1855 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
Everyone is invited to attend this event and there is no charge. There will be a donation jar at the door and all donations to go to FFRA. There will also be refreshments available after the show.
The talent show is put on by the people from Key Training Center and New Horizons. For more information, contact Sandy Dixon at 352-613-9864.
League of Women Voters to host Superintendent Sam Himmel
The League of Women Voters of Citrus County is pleased to announce that the speaker for their May meeting will be the Superintendent of Citrus County Schools, Sandra "Sam" Himmel. The League has asked Himmel to provide an update on recent changes in the Florida public school system.
The meeting will be at 10 a.m. on May 9 at the Coastal Region Library, 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River. For more information, call 352-637-9623 or go to lwvcitrus.org.
Note that the LWVCC will now be meeting at 10 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the Coastal Region Library until further notice.
Citrus County Genealogical Society to meet
The Citrus County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. on May 9 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
Debbie Wilson Smyth will present "Probate Records - Looking Beyond the Wall." This presentation provides an overview of the probate process and the records that may be created after a person's death.
Guests are welcome to attend. To get a link, contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com.
Nature Coast Anglers to meet
The Nature Coast Anglers (NCA) will hold their next monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m. on May 8 at the Moose Lodge, 1855 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa
The speaker will be Captain Socrates of Silver Lining Fishing who will discuss, “Sight Fishing for Trophy Redfish and how to catch them.” Captain Socrates, who specializes in sight fishing for tailing redfish along the Nature Coast, will share his how-to techniques with the club members.
The Nature Coast Anglers meetings are held at 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month at the Moose Lodge. The club invites prospective members to join them. Membership forms and other information is available on the club Facebook page and their website at naturecoastangler.com.