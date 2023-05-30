Training sessions today for new online permitting portal
Citrus County’s Department of Growth Management invites users of their online permitting system to attend an in-house training on the new portal.
Training will be held in Room 280 at the Lecanto Government Building, located at 3600 W. Sovereign Path, Lecanto, on Wednesday, May 31, and Thursday, June 1. A live broadcast will be presented via Microsoft Teams for those who are unable to attend in-person.
Sessions are scheduled for the following times: May 31 from 10 a.m. to noon, 2-4 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.; and June 1 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own laptops to gain experience with their own equipment. For more information on this training, or to sign up, email pio@citrusbocc.com.
14th annual Electric Fly and Swap Meet
The Tri-County Radio Control Club will be hosting its 14th annual Electric Fly and Swap Meet 2023 beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, at the Rainbow R/C Park in Dunnellon. Take State Road 484 to San Jose Boulevard, then follow the signs.
Come early, bring a lawn chair, a camera and an appetite. The Rainbow Cafe will be open.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. Pilot meeting at 8:30 a.m. There is a $5 landing fee. The swap meet will be in the parking area with a fee of $5.
Electric airplanes only. Ducted fan jets and helicopters, large and small, are welcome. This is an AMA sanctioned event No. 14145.
For more information, contact Mike Mais at 352-497-3599 or email siammike9@gmail.com. For the swap meet, contact Ken Bonneau at 262-305-7035 or email ken.bonneau7035@gmail.com.
Supervisor of Elections to be at Coastal Region Library
The Supervisor of Elections office will be at the Coastal Region Library from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, located at 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River.
This is a reminder that all vote-by-mail ballot requests have expired. Register to vote, make changes to your voter record, update your signature or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
If you are interested in having the elections office staff at your organization or business, contact Supervisor Maureen Baird.
For more election information, visit the website votecitrus.gov or contact the office at 352-564-7120.
Democratic Women's Club to meet
Democratic Women's Club of Citrus County's monthly meeting will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
Join fellow Citrus County Democrats for the monthly meeting. Guest speaker will be Beth Brady, PhD Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, Manatee Research Program, Mote Marine Laboratory. A short business meeting will follow.
All registered Democrats are welcome. To R.S.V.P., visit citruswomendems.org/upcoming-events.
Growing and Cooking with Herbs program
The UF/IFAS Citrus County Extension Service is providing a free program on discovering the many flavorful culinary herbs well-suited for Citrus County gardens and how to incorporate them to create healthier, tasty meals.
This class will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 9, at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness. Pre-registration is appreciated.
For more information and to register, call the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office in Lecanto at 352-527-5700. Register online at: tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v.
The University of Florida is committed to providing universal access to all events. For disability accommodations such as sign language interpreters and listening devices, contact Stephanie Clamer McMinds at sclamer@ufl.edu or 352-527-5700 at least one week in advance. Advance notice is necessary to arrange for some accessibility needs.