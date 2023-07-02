If you're going to shoot off fireworks ...

One might think that safety when it comes to July 4 and fireworks would be common sense, but this isn’t the case at all. In fact, it’s an oxymoron, because all too often, actions taken defy logic. These are often clouded by a number of factors, chief among those alcohol and drug impairment. There is also the “herd mentality” involved, in which a person on his or her own would avoid doing something, but gets swept up in the actions of a crowd.

Regardless whatever the cause, the July 4 celebration (as well as the several days before and after) brings about a dramatic rise in injuries, hospitalizations, loss of body parts, and worse, death; all which could and should have been avoidable. It is especially heartrending when it involves children and youth.

Steve Steiner can be reached at: steven.steiner@chronicleonline.com.