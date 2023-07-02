One might think that safety when it comes to July 4 and fireworks would be common sense, but this isn’t the case at all. In fact, it’s an oxymoron, because all too often, actions taken defy logic. These are often clouded by a number of factors, chief among those alcohol and drug impairment. There is also the “herd mentality” involved, in which a person on his or her own would avoid doing something, but gets swept up in the actions of a crowd.
Regardless whatever the cause, the July 4 celebration (as well as the several days before and after) brings about a dramatic rise in injuries, hospitalizations, loss of body parts, and worse, death; all which could and should have been avoidable. It is especially heartrending when it involves children and youth.
The best way is to not involve yourself with fireworks of any sort, even sparklers. If you want to enjoy fireworks, let the professionals at public displays be in charge. Make sure you are at a safe locations at these events, as accidents do happen. A number of years ago a child was struck in the head by an errant shell at a professional fireworks display at the New Jersey shore that ultimately killed him. It was a fluke accident, but it did happen.
However, many people are going to be hell-bent to celebrate the Fourth of July by engaging in fireworks, so consider how to minimize risk as much as possible, beginning with loving yourself and those around you.
Start by keeping a safe distance between yourself and others when lighting fireworks, which have been known to backfire or shoot off in an unanticipated direction. Make sure the area you are shooting off fireworks is as safe as possible, as fireworks start an average of 19,000 fires each year.
Never point or throw firecrackers at another person, even in jest. That person may not be able to avoid being struck. Just as there is nothing funny or safe getting shot with a bullet, the same holds true getting struck by an explosive.
Here are other safety tips:
Never allow young children to handle fireworks
Older children should use them only under close adult supervision
Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol
Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear
Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands
Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting
Never ignite devices in a container
Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks
Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding
Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire
Never use illegal fireworks
Sparklers
Every year, young children can be found along parade routes and at festivals with sparklers in hand, but sparklers are a lot more dangerous than most people think.
Sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees – hot enough to melt some metals. Sparklers can quickly ignite clothing, and children have received severe burns from dropping sparklers on their feet.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, sparklers alone account for more than 25 percent of emergency room visits for fireworks injuries. For children under 5 years of age, sparklers accounted for nearly half of the total estimated injuries.
If you are going to use sparklers, light them one at a time while wearing gloves. After a sparkler dies out, place it in a bucket or pail of water
Consider using safer alternatives, such as glow sticks, confetti poppers or colored streamers.
Questions and answers
How common are firework accidents?
In 2021, there were an estimated 1,500 emergency department-treated injuries associated with firecrackers and 1,100 involving sparklers.
What body parts are most injured by fireworks?
The types of fireworks that cause the most injuries are firecrackers, sparklers and bottle rockets. The most frequently injured body parts are the hands, head/neck, and eyes. Burns are the most common injury.
What if a firework hits you?
Cool the burn under cold running water for at least 20 minutes. Cooling the burn will reduce pain, swelling and the risk of scarring. The sooner and longer a burn is cooled, the less the impact of the injury.
What health problems can fireworks cause?
Short-term exposures can aggravate lung disease, causing asthma and acute bronchitis, and increasing the susceptibility to respiratory infections. In people with heart disease, short-term exposures to the smoke from fireworks have been linked to heart attacks and arrhythmias.
However …
Again, it cannot be emphasized enough, to please leave the fireworks displays to professionals. But if you are going to engage in these, do so with the utmost caution.