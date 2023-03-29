Ruthie Schlabach 2023
Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

County commissioners Tuesday dipped their first tentative toe in the 2023-24 budget waters as they prepare to wade through the normal ebb and flows of the process.

After a presentation from county Budget Director Erin Dohren, commissioners directed her department to develop the new fiscal year budget based on the following: the millage stays at 8.2458, with an addition of 0.2 mills for road resurfacing and 0.5 mills to fund the employee pay & classification study.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.