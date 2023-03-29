County commissioners Tuesday dipped their first tentative toe in the 2023-24 budget waters as they prepare to wade through the normal ebb and flows of the process.
After a presentation from county Budget Director Erin Dohren, commissioners directed her department to develop the new fiscal year budget based on the following: the millage stays at 8.2458, with an addition of 0.2 mills for road resurfacing and 0.5 mills to fund the employee pay & classification study.
They also told Citrus County department heads and constitutional officers to ensure their submitted budgets do not exceed 3 percent.
One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 of a property’s taxable value. So if this rate holds, it equates to $8.245 per $1,000 of taxable value.
If Sheriff Mike Prendergast’s comments at Wednesday’s annual Leadership Summit are an indication, the board can expect some lively debates.
After expressing his thanks to the previous board for meeting his staffing needs in the current budget, he’s still not where he needs to be to adequately cover the county, he said.
Prendergast said Citrus County has produced over 1,000 new jobs, tourism is up and there’s been a net wealth migration of $149 million (a 27 percent increase in less than a year). Department service calls are up.
“This speaks volumes about what’s going on in Citrus County and the goodness and the greatness that’s going on,” he said.
Prendergast said he’s 58 deputies short right now to meet the daily requirements, including adding more patrols on the waterways and on land.
“Our community is expanding at a rapid pace,” he said.
Whether the county chooses to budget the money all at once or incrementally, he said, they are needed to have “a safe community going forward.”
County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach, not wanting to get into all that yet, told the sheriff: “I look forward to figuring out your budget.”
The county’s fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.
Commissioners set the following budget hearing dates (all to be held in room 100 at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 North Apopka Avenue, Inverness):
• July 26: Preliminary budget hearing at 9 a.m. The board must approve a tentative millage at this time to be included on the Truth in Millage (TRIM) notices. These notices inform taxpayers and the public about the process the county uses to assess ad valorem taxes.
• Sept, 7: Hearing on the proposed millage rate and tentative budget at 5:01 p.m.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle