Lorrie Morgan is the picture of a hard working country music singer and has the success to show for it.

Her albums “Leave the Light On,” “Something in Red,” and “Watch Me” were platinum selling records. “Reflections: Greatest Hits” was a double platinum seller. Three of her other albums went gold.

Lori Morgan 2

Lori Morgan, who was born in Nashville and is a member of the Grand Ole Opry, will close out the inaugural Country Music Jam on Sunday at Liberty Park.

