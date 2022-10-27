Lorrie Morgan is the picture of a hard working country music singer and has the success to show for it.
Her albums “Leave the Light On,” “Something in Red,” and “Watch Me” were platinum selling records. “Reflections: Greatest Hits” was a double platinum seller. Three of her other albums went gold.
The singer, born Loretta Lynn Morgan in 1959, also had dozens of her songs on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.
Morgan, who was born in Nashville, is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
The country music icon will also be the closing act of Inverness’ first Country Music Jam at Liberty Park this weekend.
The Chronicle contacted Morgan and asked her thought about how country music is changing and her career, which began as a young teen.
Chronicle: You’ve had a successful career which spans decades. How has country music changed, for the worse and for the better, during the past 30 years?
Morgan: Well, if I know one thing, it’s that everything changes. And if you stick around long enough, everything old is new again. I love some of the new traditionalists, and I’ve been known to crank up some party music that would make George and Hank turn over in their graves. I can say I’m really proud of the young women in the industry who so bravely share their voices and perspective. Loretta opened that door decades ago and women today are bursting through it
For me, though, for my style and preference, it’ll always be the country music I grew up with and the traditional crooner music … and great American pop standards … that I love to sing and to hear.
Y’know, there was a time … before FM radio … when it was just good music on the air. You might hear Elvis followed by Eddy Arnold and then Ella Fitzgerald. Everything is so segmented now. It isn’t just in music. The biggest change has probably been the ease of entry to an audience that the internet has provided. There’s just so much to hear, learn, know, love, hate, whatever. With all of that content, the only way to sell advertising to some target market is to put things in little boxes, formats, genres and then focus on that audience with product that is cookie-cutter.
I just love good music. I love it. I was asked recently what keeps me engaged and just out here doing this. It’s my love of a good song, a story; putting my perspective and experience into it and sharing that song in a way that, hopefully, will move people.
Chronicle: Although women have played an important role in country music and the industry, it was still much of a boys’ club. Has it changed? Has it changed enough?
Morgan: Things are definitely better. Again, the internet opened a world up to so many incredibly talented people who may have been overlooked for a label deal, or who simply demand to do it their way. It’s still a tough business, though, and the playing field isn’t level for a lot of reasons. My dad opened the door for me, and after his passing, after being under his protective eye and wing, I sure had my eyes opened and I had some real disappointments in people I’d formerly admired. Today, I not only struggle as a woman in the industry, but as a woman-of-a-certain-age in the industry. Maybe that’s the great equalizer; get older and see who still pays attention!
There have been women in the industry over the years that I really admired, and still do; Seely, Dottie, Loretta, Tammy. They did it their way and they fought like hell when powers-that-be tried to put them in their place. Having something truly unique, a position and more than a little tenacity made those women great.
Chronicle: Do you still enjoy touring? How many shows do you do annually? Do you think you’ll ever stop? What makes it still fun for you and what parts do you not enjoy anymore?
Morgan: Aw, man, it gets tiring for sure. But I have a great band and crew, truly great people and professionals. We have a lot of fun and we laugh, play games, watch movies. We’re close and I love them. It makes up for the long hours on the road. Sometimes, it’s their passion and drive that gets me over a hump. I still do shows with Pam Tillis and that is like a rolling slumber party. I like being at home with my husband. I love to cook and have the kids and grandkids over, hang out with my sisters and brother. Take naps. I’m really a homebody, but this is what I do, and I’m so grateful, really, for the audiences that still appreciate what I do. Sure, I’ll stop one day. I’ll have to, but for now, I’m out there most weekends, trying to figure out which dress I’ll still fit in.
Chronicle: The life of a musician can be hard. Looking back, what sacrifices did you make for your career that, in hindsight, you maybe should have given more thought?
Morgan: Would I really have changed anything? What might any change here or there have meant? You just never really know. I try to look at things and find the lessons rather than wish I’d done something different, but sometimes, the lesson was just learning too late that someone else was an asshole. I do tell young artists that I wish I had learned more about the business of the business earlier, taken more control of my money. That’s big for anyone creative. And of course, time away from family is always a sacrifice.
Chronicle: Which musicians did you look up to when first starting out and which musicians do you enjoy today? And how have your musical tastes changed or stayed the same?
Those gals I mentioned earlier were, and are, my heroes. Of course, my dad was my biggest hero and I’ll always think he was the greatest singer of all time. I’ve been so, so lucky to record and perform with some of my heroes, like the Beach Boys and Frank Sinatra. Now, I appreciate Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, Garth of course, Vince and oh, my gosh, have you heard Mickey Guyton? She just went straight to my heart last week at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction with Keith’s “When You Say Nothing At All.”
Chronicle: If you could give the younger Lorrie Morgan some sorely needed advice, what would you tell her? Would you have listened?
Morgan: I’d sure tell her about minding her money and keeping an eye on her business. For better or worse, I think I’ve always tried to be true to myself and I’m proud of that. Well, I might’ve warned her about that one time in Texas … oh, never mind. Younger Lorrie was pretty stubborn and headstrong, so who knows what she might have listened to.