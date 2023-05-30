Ian Lessons

State Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie gave a briefing after Hurricane Ian hit in September.

 Tom Urban News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — As the 2023 hurricane season starts, memories are still fresh of Hurricane Ian causing billions of dollars in damage and pushing water across Southwest Florida barrier islands.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting a “near-normal” 2023 hurricane season, which will begin Thursday. One positive sign is that forecasters say odds are improving that a potentially significant El Niño weather phenomenon will form soon, which typically means weaker hurricane formations in the Atlantic.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle